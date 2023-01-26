By Kristy Watters

4-H Youth Development Educator

As parents, grandparents, and the village around them, we want nothing more than to raise the next generation to be caring, contributing adults. We attempt to instill in them a work ethic that will provide for their families, competencies which will allow them to achieve great feats, and character which ensures they will be kind to their neighbors and give back to their communities. There are many paths we can set our kids on to attain this goal but few offer as complete an experience as the 4-H program.

4-H is America’s largest positive youth development organization with more than 130,000 Ohio members and over 25 million alumni nationwide. The 4-H program is designed to empower young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime through collaboration with caring adult mentors and hand-on projects. 4-H is more than just plows and sows these days. Youth can choose from more than two hundred projects in science, health, agriculture, and citizenship. They can go to camp, exhibit at the fair, serve on advisory committees, become counselors, and explore the world beyond their county, state, and country.

The 4-H experience grows leaders with life skills by building confidence, independence, resilience, and compassion. Studies show that 4-Hers are four times more likely to give back to their communities and two times as likely to make healthy life choices. Members are high achievers, leaders in their schools and communities, and handle adversity better. If you’re looking to build character in your kids, encourage them to learn new skills, and set them on a path to success, 4-H might be for your family.

Adams County 4-H enrollment is open. We are actively accepting new and returning members, volunteers, and families into our 4-H program. Enroll today by visiting http://oh.4honline.com. Enrollment in Adams County 4-H ends February 15. If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.

Learn more about Adams County 4-H by visiting our website at https://adams.osu.edu, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.

Upcoming Dates in Adams County 4-H:

• January 28, Volunteer Training, 8 a.m., Annex Conference RoomAll 4-H volunteers are required to attend an annual training to retain their volunteer status. This training will meet all requirements for 2023.

• February 1, 4-H Camp Counselor application due. Visit http://go.osu.edu/ALPCounselorApp.

• February 4 and 5, Teen Winter Retreat at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. Register by February 1 at http://go.osu.edu/TeenWinterRetreat.

• February 15, Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline. Enroll today at http://oh.4honline.com. Returning families please use your existing profile and do not create a new profile. For assistance call the Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.