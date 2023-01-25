, 75 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence.

Vickie was born in Peebles, Ohio, on June 29, 1947, the daughter of the late William “Les” and Claudia Urania (McFarland) Mitchell. Vickie worked as an insurance agent.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, and by her son, Matthew Penn, as well as her sister, Linda Mitchell.

She is survived by her son, John (Amber) Penn of Peebles. She also leaves her brother, Wayne Mitchell of Peebles and her sister, Jennie Hill of Otway. Vickie will be missed by her three grandsons, John Thomas (Megan) Penn, Christopher Penn, and Stephen (Hannah Brown) Penn; and by her great-grandchild, Eleanor.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, January 27, 2023, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God. Tom Miller will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.