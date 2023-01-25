SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and read- ers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

￼￼NAME:

Lucas Smith

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Tim and Jennifer Smith

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Track

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Polo G

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Texas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

Don’t have one

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Live PD

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Aaron Lucas

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The great times you have with your team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Having four TD’s in one game

FUTURE PLANS:

Working