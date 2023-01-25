SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and read- ers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
￼￼NAME:
Lucas Smith
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Tim and Jennifer Smith
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Track
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Polo G
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Texas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
Don’t have one
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Live PD
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Aaron Lucas
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The great times you have with your team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Having four TD’s in one game
FUTURE PLANS:
Working