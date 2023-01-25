By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A 19-0 start to their 2022-23 season has earned Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils statewide respect. In the latest Division III AP Girls Basketball Poll, the Lady Devils were tied with Shaker Heights Laurel for the number two spot in the top 10.

Ranked #1 in the state is Worthington Christian, a state finalist in Division III last season. At #9 is a familiar name to North Adams fans, that being the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates. Wheelersburg is the only team to defeat Worthington Christian this season, while Portsmouth West, who has defeated the Lady Pirates twice was just outside of the state’s top 10.

At press time, the North Adams girls were just one win away from clinching the big school championship of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and were in prime position to nab a #1 seed for the upcoming Division III sectional tournament.