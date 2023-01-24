By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An old saying in sports says that “an ugly win counts just as much as a pretty one”. That was quite the case on Thursday, January 19 for Coach Sidney Pell and her Peebles Lady Indians as they traveled to Ripley to face the Lady jays in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

The Ripley gymnasium is a notorious house of horrors for visiting teams with its unusual shooting background and unforgiving rims and the Lady Indians found that out firsthand on Thursday as they struggle all night on offense, scoring just two points in the first quarter and 12 for the entire first half before finally finding some range as their defense held down the Lady Jays and the Peebles squad pulled away in the second half for an important 42-20 win that kept them tied for first place (at press time) in the SHAC small school division.

“We needed to come out of here tonight with a win, and Ripley is not a bad little ball team,” said Coach Pell. “It may not have been the prettiest win, but we’ll certainly take it. The whole first half all of our shots just weren’t falling but we played through that adversity.”

“We’re trending the right way at hopefully the right time. W’ve played well our last few games and hopefully that carries over into tournament time.

The Indians got a basket from Abigail Smalley on their first possession of the game but then went ice cold from the floor. not putting up another score until over a minutes into the second period. Back in the slow-paced opening stanza, the Lady Jays got buckets from Callie Fultz and Racquel Hackney plus a pair of free throws from Kenlee Finn to lead 6-2 after one.

Peebles broke a nine-minute scoring drought at the 6:49 mark of the second quarter on a jumper from Payton Johnson and after a Finn basket gave the Lady Jays and 8-4 lead, the visitors scored the game’s next eight points, a run that included baskets by Rylee Barr and Angel Gray and concluded with a Smalley three-pointer that gave Peebles a 12-8 advantage.

Ripley broke the run with a steal and score from Grace Taylor. and after two free throws from Gray the half ended on a bucket by Ripley’s Finn that sent the Lady Jays to the halftime break down by just two at 14-12.

Out of the break, the Lady Indians finally began to find the range, opening the third quarter on a 9-2 run , five of those points coming from Johnson, whose three-ball from the win made it 23-14 Peebles. A basket by Ripley’s Brooklyn Manning temporarily halted the Peebles charge, but a 5-0 run to end the third by the Lady Indians made it 28-16.

Wile the Peebles defense flourished and the Ripley offense struggled, the visitors put the game away with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter, Johnson draining another three-pointer as well as an old-fashioned three to extend the lead out to 37-16 and for all intents and purposes put the game on ice. Just for good measure, Johnson added another long three as the Lady Indians stayed tied atop the SHAC small school with the 22-point triumph.

Payton Johnson led the way for the winners with 21 points, followed by Abigail Smalley with 8 and Angle Gray with 6.

Ripley was paced by 5 points each from Kenlee Finn, Raquel Hackney and Brooklyn Manning.

The win, their fourth consecutive, improved the Lady Indians to 11-8 overall for the season, 6-5 in the conference, good for a first place tie with Fayetteville at press time. After a non-conference match up with Green on January 23, Coach Pell’s squad will finish their regular season with two crucial conference outings, at Fayetteville on January 26 and at Lynchburg on February 2.

(The Lady Indians extended their winning streak to five games on Monday night with a 55-20 win over Green.)

The loss dropped Ripley to 6-11 overall, 3-8 in conference play.

Peebles

2 12 14 14 —42

Ripley

6 6 4 4 —20

Peebles (42): R. Barr 1 1-4 3, Johnson 8 3-7 21, Smalley 3 0-0 8, Carroll 2 0-2 4, Gray 2 2-2 6, Team 16 6-15 42.

Ripley (20): Fultz 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Finn 2 1-2 5, Hackney 2 1-4 5, Carr 0 1-2 1, Manning 2 1-2 5, Team 8 4-10 20.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (4)- Johnson 2, Smalley 2