By Julia McCane-Knox

Encourage a passion for reading in young children by bringing them to Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries for engaging, enriching, and educational stories, crafts, songs, and activities designed for preschoolers, aged 0 to 5.

Enjoy tails in tales at the library. Our Dog Storytime is on Tuesday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant ‘My Dog Rags,” build a Dalmatian Craft, play a Dog Bone Number Matching Game, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Dogs” by Emily Gravett.

Join us for our Dog Storytime on Wednesday, January 25 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “BINGO,” create a Paper Bag Dog Puppet, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Can I Be Your Dog?” by Troy Cummings.

Open children’s eyes to a world of color! Our Crayon Storytime is on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” create colorful crayon crafts, and listen to read-aloud stories.

We have a new program for adults. Join us for our Adult Craft Week from Monday, January 23 through Saturday, January 28 during open hours, at the North Adams Library. Stop in at any time to create Magazine Trees.

Explore the world at our After School Programs! Discover educational and entertaining crafts, activities, and games at each library throughout the week. We recommend our After School Programs for children, aged 6 to 11.

Connect with friends and make Pipe Cleaner Animals from Monday, January 23 through Thursday, January 26, at any time from 2 to 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Instructions, an assortment of pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and glue will be set out on the kids’ table for children to make various pipe cleaner animals.

Ready for a puzzling activity? Join us at our After School Program from Monday, January 23 through Thursday, January 26, at any time from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will have Winter I Spy Activity Sheets available for participants to enjoy.

Bring a friend to our After School Program from Monday, January 23 through Thursday, January 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library. We will create Watercolor Coffee Filter Snowflakes.

Get creative at our After School Program on Thursday, January 26, at any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library. We will make Walking Spider Puppets using construction paper, tongue depressors, and googly eyes.

Join us for our Teen Advisory Board Meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 4:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Teens will share ideas for Teen Library Programs and will vote on those ideas, creating programs for teens by teens.

Families, join us for Family Night on Thursday, January 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Union Library for our first meet and greet program. We will create a craft with animal track stamps and

make Animal Masks; in addition, we will play games, including Ring Toss, Solve It, and Hens and Chicks.

Escape the Arctic! Look for clues in real life and choose your own virtual adventure at our next Imagination Lab Program on Friday, January 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Union Library. This program is recommended for children, aged 10 and up.

Snacks are provided during all library programs and are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.