Glendell Frasher, 91 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence.

Glendell was born on June 11, 1931, in Fort Gay, West Virginia, the son of the late William and Edna (Carr) Frasher. After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, he worked for the railroad.

In addition to his parents, Glendell was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Lakin) Frasher, whom he married on October 29, 1950, and who passed away on May 2, 2021; and by his sister, Betty Regnier.

Glendell is survived by his sons, Gerry (Joyce McDowell) Frasher of West Union and Terry (Ann) Frasher of Delaware, Ohio; and his daughter, Lisa (David) Bresnen of Columbus; as well as a brother, Bob (Karin) Frasher of Fort Gay, West Virginia. Glendell will be missed by his grandchildren, Allyson, David, Nicoletta, and Anthony; and his seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Connor, Nicholas, Noah, Hayden, Isabelle, and Arthur.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Gay, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church. Tony Perry and Tim Preston will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Ferguson Family Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.