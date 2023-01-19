This week we continue with the childhood memories as told by Maude Lillian Wickerham (1889-1975) who was raised on “The Ridge” near Tranquility, Ohio.

Maude Lillian attended school at the Lower George’s Creek school about a mile and half from her home near Tranquility. She describes some of the school activities as being spelling bees, debates and exhibitions at Christmas. They also enjoyed annual picnics at Serpent Mound, Fourth of July celebrations and county fairs. During the winter months which usually brought heavy snows, pupils from neighboring school would come in huge sleds or sleighs drawn by horses for spelling bees and debates.

Maude Lillian’s mother, Elizabeth (Sharpe) Wickerham, was determined her children should have a high school education. So, she would take her two oldest daughters, Inez and Maude Lillian early on Monday mornings to Cherry Fork High School. On Friday evenings she would make the trip again to pick them up. She arranged for them to do light housekeeping during the week for their keep. They were the only ones from their neighborhood who attended high school. Lillian was 15 years of age when she entered high school.

She states that once they were considered “young women,” they put on long skirts and wore their hair up. She also describes their social life of eagerly seeking attention from boys of their own age and how many a chum fell out with her best friend over a boy who would date first one then the other.

In 1906, Maude Lillian passed her teacher’s exam at West Union, the County, seat of Adams County and taught two terms of “Common School.” In 1908, during her second year, her family moved to Belle Center, Logan County, Ohio. Maude Lillian and Inez, her older sister finished teaching the term before joining the family there. Maude Lillian taught three terms of school in Logan County before deciding to go back to school to become a high school teacher. She attended Covenanter Church School in Beaver Falls, Pa before transferring to Kansas College and then to Kansas State.

Maude Lillian enjoyed the short year she spent at Kansas State making all “E’s”. She attended the United Presbyterian Church while at Kansas State and received college credit for Bible courses. Here it was that Maude Lillian met her future husband, Frederick Anthony Kays at a church social they both attended.

Pictured is Fred and Maude Lillian Kays wedding day picture taken at the home of Lillian’s parents Cargill and Elizabeth Wickerham in Belle Center, Logan County, Ohio on August 5, 1915. Seated are her parents, Cargill and Elizabeth (Sharpe) Wickerham. Standing left to right is Fred Kays, Maude Lillian (Wickerham) Kays, Donald Wickerham, Inez Wickerham, Karl Aikin, (husband of Edna Wickerham) daughter, 2 yr. old, Wilma Aikin, Edna (Wickerham) Aikin and Del Wickerham.