Personal Stylist Victoria Hicks and Trendy Gypsy

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Personal stylist Victoria Hicks loves clothes. She fell in love with fashion while working for The Buckle (retail clothing store) in college. She said, “I never realized how much I loved clothes until then and how much clothes can influence how you feel about yourself.” The problem – she couldn’t afford to buy the clothes she loved even with her employee discount. Even after college, marriage, and a full-time management position at The Buckle, the clothes weren’t affordable. Hicks said, “I wanted to wear the cute clothes, I wanted to be trendy – all the things. But, my bank account said, ‘No.’”

Hicks, whose degree is in graphic design, felt like her degree was mocking her because she wasn’t using it. She and her husband moved to Georgetown for his career, and Hicks continued to read every Cosmo and fashion magazine she could get her hands on. She had a crazy Pinterest board filled with adorable clothes that she wanted, and she couldn’t afford. She knew something had to give.

The oldest of five children, Hicks watched her mother shop on a budget, but even on a budget, the clothes she wanted – were out of her financial reach. And then, she had a baby. “Okay,” she thought, “What do I do? I want cute clothes! I felt horrible in my body and didn’t know what to do with myself, and my postpartum depression was bad.” Hicks’ husband encouraged her to go to a thrift shop and see what she could find, and she took him up on the offer.

Hicks said, “The next thing I knew, I was there for like four hours digging through the racks.” It was an “a-ha” moment – she knew what she wanted to pursue. She said, “I wanted to create a safe space where no matter what your clothing tag says or your scales, I don’t care.” She wanted to design a place where people of all shapes and sizes could come and find something that made them feel beautiful. And, most of all, make it affordable!

Hicks started collecting clothes for resell, and the Trendy Gypsy on Poshmark was born. She had some friends gather for a style fitting and provided them with complete outfits for under $25.00. She shared, “It was in their budget, and they got the cute outfits they wanted – the ones they saw on Pinterest and Vogue and could never afford.”

“It’s getting people to think outside of the box,” said Hicks. She wants folks to forget the brand and stop worrying about the size. She asked, “How does it make you feel in it? – That’s what matters.” Hicks also believes in letting your clothes be as loud and obnoxious as you want – if you are happy. Hicks’ fashion rule is if it makes you feel sexy and competent – that’s all there is to it.

Shopping the consignment circuit is a regular practice for Hicks. She doesn’t limit herself to high-end brands but does love a good Free People, or Anthropologie find. She likes to support local and especially organizations like Redeemed Treasures that give back to the community, but she also ventures outside the county limits to find hidden gems.

Hicks loves the personal styling component of her business. She’ll help you shop for an interview outfit, a sparkly dress to dawn at your next cocktail party, or even a pair of jeans, and don’t forget the accessories. Hicks will shop new or thrift – give her a budget and let her work her magic. She enjoys seeing their social media posts and reading the affirming comments in response. She said, “I love delivering the packages to them, and seeing their faces light up.”

Working within a person’s budget is crucial to Hicks’ philosophy. She’s not one to buy into the notion that something is out of style or trend. The criteria are – it must look good and feel good, and she will tell a client if a clothing item doesn’t look good because she believes in building honest relationships.

Continually working on her styling career; Hicks is currently working on her certification for color matching with skin tones. She reiterates her wholehearted belief that a beautiful person on the inside should feel it on the outside.

Hicks also works as the Administrative Assistant for the Adams County Chamber of Commerce – a woman with many hats (and clothes, apparently).

To purchase clothing from The Trendy Gypsy, go to https://poshmark.com/closet/thetrendygypsy, and follow her on Facebook at The Trendy Gypsy Boutique VIP Group (check out the nails from Red Aspen). Schedule a styling by calling her at (513) 316-4728. Hicks concluded, “Nobody knows where your clothes come from as long as you feel confident in yourself, and if you like it, that’s all that matters. Life is too short – wear the cute shoes, the cute clothes, buy the necklace – whatever!”