Shawnee State Park naturalist Jenny Richards

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When I met Jenny Richards, I immediately felt a connection. I’m sure she felt it, too, because Richards honors the union of all living things, and her passion is contagious.

Richards’ parents are from northern Ohio, but she was born in Washington state. Describing her folks as hippies who were young and in love and decided to raise a family in Forks, Washington (yes, the magically dreary place where the vampire series “Twilight” is based), her story is immediately engaging. And so, for the first two years of Richards’ life, she lived in a tent, and one can infer that this experience was her start of loving all things nature.

After a scare involving young Jenny’s lips turning blue, her grandparents had her come live with them in Cleveland for a bit. They eventually encouraged Richards’ parents to return to Ohio with Jenny and her brother, but this time, to the southern part of the state in the Shawnee Forest, where her great-aunt owned some land. So, the family purchased land from Richards’ great aunt, and her Dad built them a home. The homesteaders had a huge garden, an acre strawberry patch, chickens, goats, rabbits, and a cow.

When Jenny was in third grade, her parents divorced and went their separate ways. Her mother relocated to Adams County, where they lived in several locations. Because her mother was more nomadic, Richards moved back in with her Dad when she was 12. She said, “My roots are here. I’m an Appalachian girl.” Her parents still live in the area – her Dad is on the farm, and her mother remains in Adams County. She said, “They’re both pretty cool.”

Richards relayed that she feels lucky for the way she was raised. Although, she didn’t always feel that way. As a child, she thought others would think she was strange because she didn’t have running water or electricity. Now – she appreciates that her parents helped create a “little survivor.” Richards believes that having a mom and dad who raised her outside helped pave the way for her to become a naturalist.

Richards received a degree in geography from Ohio University and continued her education at Hocking College in the GIS and GPS Global Positioning and Geographical Information Systems). She wasn’t as interested in GIS/GPS program at Hocking as she was in the nature classes, so she took courses in Ichthyology, Ornithology, and Dendrology. After, she started a job making maps in Nashville, Tennessee.

Always the adventurer, Richards loves to travel and had visited Costa Rica to study leatherback sea turtles during college. So, when offered the opportunity to house sit in Chamonix, France, she quit her job, moved to France, and ended up running a youth hostel for a while. Her desire to see the world grew, and she obtained a teaching position at a University in Cuenca, Ecuador. After some years of traveling and going back and forth home, Richards said, “I realized that Shawnee Forest was the most magical place I had been of all.” She continued, “I felt really comfortable, and my family was here, and I decided I would come home.”

In 1998, Richards came home but could not find a job in her field. Not to be discouraged, she went to work as a carpenter and learned carpentry skills. And, like her father before her, Richards bought some property in the middle of nowhere and, with the help of some friends and family, built an 18 x 24 two-story house. She said, “I went right back to my roots,” and again, she went without electricity or an indoor toilet. Richards still lives on that property, but now she has a ranch-style home with modern amenities. She said, “I have a little guilt that I’m not doing the same thing my parents did for me with my kids.” Sitting listening to her zealously talk about her appreciation of all living things, from snakes to black widow spiders, I can’t help but think her two children, Wren and Sawyer, have one of the coolest Moms around.

It took a while for Richards to land her job as a naturalist at Shawnee State Park. She started waiting tables there, where she met her “lobster” husband, Chef Scott Claypool. But when the naturalist job came open, Richards was ready and willing. Twenty-three years later, she is still loving, learning, and growing.

“I feel so connected to all of the bits of nature,” said Richards. She acknowledges that some people think she is a weirdo because she “really wants to hug trees.” Yes, Richards believes in using trees too, but she is sincere about our relationship with all living things, especially the trees. She said, “I have tears thinking about trees and their connection and how they are holding us all up and the whole planet, and they’re holding us all together with their giving.” Richards believes nature sets an example for humankind. “We must observe and understand it to be the best people we can be,” she explained. Richards is whimsical and wonderful – maybe “wanderful” is a better word, and if that’s weird – it’s the best possible kind of weird.

Richards explains that her job is very diverse. She and naturalist partner Aaron Crank offer programs to the park’s guests and thousands of school children each year. They organize special events and keep folks updated on the park’s social media page. Their job encompasses hands-on participation and desk work like writing grants. Richards and Crank have known one another since he was a young boy who volunteered for her at the park. They have a mutual admiration for one another, and it’s obvious they are a great team.

Seeing the world through Jenny’s lens helps one grasp more profound gratitude for nature, connection, and, as William James said, “a continuum of cosmic consciousness.” Richards said she desired to come home and teach the little children of southern Ohio. She said, “I want to empower them and teach them that they can do anything they want – the sky is the limit.” She tells her story repeatedly because she “wanted to inspire little people to think outside of the box.”

Richards knows that many people take this area for granted because it’s home. She said, “They don’t realize what a treasure it is.” But after traveling and seeing other parts of the world, she realized, “I live in a special place. I want all the little children to know that they come from one of the most amazing places on the planet.” She continued, “I’m proud of this place, and I’m proud of who the people are. I love the people of this community.”

“For me, the most important thing we can do as humans is to be respectful to the earth and use as little as possible and share and be kind – to have a lot of respect for what is sustaining us and what’s keeping us alive,” said Richards. “It’s important to be responsible humans on the planet. It’s my religion in a way – being kind to the earth and the people on the earth.”