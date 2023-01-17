Young Classic finale ends in 50-46 Georgetown win

North Adams’ Jayce Rothwell lays one in for two of his nine points in the Green Devils’ 50-46 loss to Georgetown on January 14. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The final game of the 2023 Coach Young Classic at North Adams High School went pretty much as everyone expected it to as the host Green Devils entertained the Georgetown G-Men in the Classic nightcap on Saturday evening. Two cousins named Copas handling the coaching duties meant two coaches and teams that were very familiar with each other. That formula calls for a low-scoring, defensive struggle with whoever gets in the last punch coming out on top.

On Saturday, that last punch belonged to the G-men and their head coach Cory Copas. Trailing by two late in the contest, Georgetown got a clutch three-pointer from Ryland Hayslip and held the Green Devils scoreless for the final 3:30 to pull out a 50-46 win over cousin Nathan’s North Adams squad.

It was obvious from the opening tip off that scoring would be at a premium for both sides as aggressive defense ruled the night. After the Devils got a bucket from Carson Osborne on their first possession, it was nearly three minutes before anyone else found the net as a score by Georgetown’s Jaxson Marks tied the game. The score remained at 2-2 until the 2:32 mark of the opening period when two free throws from Jaxon Galley gave the G-Men their first lead.

A jumper by the Devils’ Jayce Rothwell tied the game again but the G-Men answered with four straight, only to see the Devils answer with a Cody Hesler put back and a steal and layup from Rothwell to forge the game’s third tie. The G-Men got a basket in the quarter’s final seconds from Carson Miles to lead 10-8 after one.

The G-Men seized control in the second stanza, opening on a 7-1 run, culminated by a Miles basket off a North Adams turnover that gave the visitors a 17-10 advantage, forcing a Devils’ timeout. The quick break did the trick for the home side as they reeled off consecutive threes from Osborne and a Cam Buttelwerth free throw to tie the game again at 17 with 3:49 left in the half.

A Georgetown basket broke the deadlock but a Bransyn Copas jumper evened the score once more, only to see an old-fashioned three-point play from Trevor Ellis give the lead back to the G-Men. By the halftime break, the score was tied again as a bucket in the paint from Dillon Ragan and another Osborne three-ball left the two teams even at 24 at the intermission.

A crisply played third quarter that saw just one foul whistled on the two teams began with a flurry from the Devils, five quick points from Copas for a 29-24 lead. The third period continued to fly by as the G-men answered the opening North Adams volley with a 10-2 run, capped by a Miles stick back at the buzzer that sent the two teams to the final frame with Georgetown on top 34-31.

A three-ball from the corner from Aiden McGinnis began the fourth quarter and stretched the Georgetown lead to six and a later Mills trey made it 40-33 G-man with 6:30 to play, the biggest lead either team had in the contest. A three-pointer from Rothwell and a Ragan bucket in the paint sliced the deficit to 40-38 before Miles found an opening in the defense and drove for an uncontested layup to again put the G-Men up by four.

Just as quickly, the momentum shifted back to the home side as the Devils brought their crowd to their feet with three-point goals on consecutive possessions from Copas and Osborne to take a 44-42 lead, only to see another Miles basket tie the score. With 3:30 left, the Devils ran a set out-of-bounds under their own basket that resulted in a Hesler layup and a lead for the home team, but that was to be it as the Devils could not muster a score for the remainder of the clock.

It was a three-pointer from the wing by Georgetown’s Hayslip with 1:10 to play that would be the eventual game-winner, though the Devils had their chances, missing a trio of three-point shots in the game’s last minute. The G-men added two free throws from Marks and another from Miles that seal the deal on a thrilling 50-46 triumph.

The winners were led by 21 points from senior Carson Miles, with Aiden McGinnis adding 9.

After a 68-36 conference win over Ripley on Friday, the Saturday night loss dropped the Green Devils to 11-3 on the season. They were paced on Saturday by Bransyn Copas and Carson Osborne, both of whom tallied 14 points, with Jayce Rothwell scoring 9.

The Devils were back in conference play on Tuesday night as they made a road trip to Whiteoak and will also face a conference road trip to Lynchburg on Friday. At press time, North Adams stood 6-1 on conference action, one game behind Fairfield in the big school standings.

Georgetown

10 14 10 16 —50

North Adams

8 16 7 15 —46

Georgetown (50): Hayslip 3 0-0 7, Carson Miles 9 2-4 21, Austin Miles 1 0-0 2, Marks 1 2-2 4, Galley 0 2-2 2, McGinnis 3 2-2 9, Ellis 2 1-1 5, Team 19 9-11 50.

N. Adams (46): Rothwell 4 0-0 9, Hesler 2 0-0 4, Copas 5 2-2 14, Buttelwerth 0 1-2 1, Osborne 6 0-0 14, Ragan 2 0-0 4, Team 19 3-4 46.

Three-Point Goals:

Georgetown (3)- McGinnis 1, hayslip 1, Carson Miles 1

N. Adams (7)- Rothwell 1, Copas 2, Osborne 4