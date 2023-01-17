Only girls game at Young Classic is all North Adams

Leading the charge down the court is North Adams junior Harlee Brand (13) as the Lady Devils routed Georgetown 55-17 in the Coach Young Classic on January 14. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adams’ Karlie Kennedy looks for an open teammate during the Lady Devils’ win over Georgetown on January 14. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The beat rolls on for Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils. Coach Davis and his squad remain perfect on the season at 15-0 after a 55-17 rout of the Georgetown Lady G-Men in last Saturday’s Coach Young Classic, held on the Lady Devils’ home court at NAHS. Heavily favored going, the North Adams girls, who should have a spot in the first AP poll this week, had no trouble disposing of their opponent from Brown County, leading from wire-to-wire in a contest that ended with the OHSAA running clock rule in effect.

“I knew we had the chance to be pretty good nut I didn’t think we’d be undefeated at this point with the brutal schedule we had on the road at the beginning of the year,” said Coach Davis in a postgame radio spot. “All 10 of our girls work hard in practice and they get minutes and they always want more, but they accept their roles. It’s been a real pleasure to watch this team grow and get confidence in themselves.”

The Lady Devils had handled Georgetown rather easily in their preseason Foundation Game meeting and a similar outcome was expected on Saturday night, which was the case, evident as soon as they scored the game’s first five points on a Kenlie Jones three-pointer and a bucket in transition by Harlee Brand. As usual, the North Adams defense was persistent and stingy and the first Georgetown basket came from Alexis Neal at the 5:25 mark of the opening period, but it would be three minutes before the Lady G-Men put anything else on their side of the scoreboard.

In the meantime, the Lady Devils got a Laney Ruckel three, a put back by Tatum Grooms and a Jones steal and score to lead 12-2. After a Georgetown basket, the host team finished off the first quarter with baskets by Grooms and Brand to take a 12-point advantage after one.

The run continued into the second frame as an old-fashioned “and one” by Brand and a Keetyn Hupp free throw got the scoring started. Lizzy Cahall hit a three for Georgetown, but that was followed by six straight from North Adams, highlighted by a corner three from Ruckel, her favorite outside shooting spot. Two baskets in close by Katelynn Boerger and a score in the final seconds by Brea Stout send the Lady Devils to the half with a commanding 33-12 lead.

Out of the break, the Lady Devils ran off a 10-1 run, getting baskets from Boerger, Ruckel and Hupp,, sandwiched around two buckets from Jones to lead 43-13. After a score from Georgetown’s Maddie Hudson, the Lady Devils got a steal and short jumper from Jones and a layup from Grooms to go in front 48-16 as the third quarter ended.

With the first two baskets of the final quarter, the Lady Devils put the running clock rule into effect, which sped up the remainder of the contest. The final basket of the game came on a three-point goal from North Adams’ Taylor Shelton, capping off the impressive 55-17 victory.

Eight different North Adams girls dented the scoring column in the win, led by 13 points from point guard Kenlie Jones. Harlee Brand, Laney Ruckel and Katelynn Boerger all scored 8, while Tatum Grooms added 7 and Keetyn Hupp 6 to the balanced attack.

Georgetown was led by 7 points from Maddie Hudson and 5 from Alexis Neal.

The Lady Devils will put their perfect mark on the three times late this week, beginning with a non-conference battle at home on January 18 with Western Latham, followed the next night by a trip to Manchester in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. On Saturday, North Adams will be part of the Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern Brown, facing Wilmington in a scheduled 8:40 p.m. tip off.

Earlier on January 12, the Lady Devils had strengthened their position in the SHAC standings with a home win over the Fairfield Lady Lions, 54-42, that gives them a two-game cushion in the conference with four conference games reaminingon their schedule.

Georgetown

4 8 4 1 —17

North Adams

16 17 15 7 —55

Georgetown (17): Cahall 1 1-2 4, Ernst 0 1-2 1, Neal 2 1-2 5, Hudson 3 1-2 7, Team 6 4-8 17.

N. Adams (55); Grooms 3 1-2 7, Stout 1 0-0 2, Boerger 4 0-0 8, Hupp 2 2-4 6, Ruckel 3 -0-0 8, Brand 3 2-3 8, Jones 6 0-0 13, Shelton 1 0-0 3, Team 23 5-9 55.

Three-Point Goals:

Georgetown (1)- Cahall 1

N. Adams (4) – Ruckel 2, Jones 1, Shelton 1