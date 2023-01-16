By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference basketball action came to the Hound Pound in Manchester on Friday, January 13 as the host Greyhounds welcomed the Fayetteville Rockets to the river village. The two teams are on opposite sides of the SHAC standings and opposite ends of the age spectrum, with the Greyhounds having a young roster with just three seniors while the Rockets brought to town their lengthy and athletic squad composed mostly of juniors and seniors, who currently occupy first place in the small school division of the SHAC, while the Hounds were still looking for their first conference win.

The youthful Greyhounds put up a scrap and held their own through most of the first half but a second half collapse sealed their doom as the Rockets pulled away for a comfortable 61-36 victory.

Out of the gate on Friday night, the Greyhounds weren’t sharp and a slew of turnovers cost them. After Manchester started the game with a Drew Kennedy half-hook for a 2-0 lead, the Rockets reeled off 14 of the next 16 points to lead 14-4 after the first quarter.

Though the visitors maintained their lead through the second stanza, the Greyhounds stayed withing striking distance in their upset attempt. Back-to-back buckets from Parker Hayslip and Elijah Crabtree pulled Manchester within 18-10 with 4:40 left in the first half and a later score from Connor Darnell cut the Fayetteville lead to 23-16, but the lead bounced right back to double digits when the Rocket’s Cayden Jones drained a three-pointer. The Rockets got another trey from Caleb Tipis to extend their lead out to 31-18 but with two seconds on the clock, Hayslip struck from beyond the arc to pull the Hounds within 10 at the break.

“We talked before the game about how Fayeteville could go on runs, how they’d let teams back in if you dug a hole,” said Manchester head coach Austin Kingsolver. “When we dug a hole and it just seemed like we just went flat and lost all hope. Their guards are so quick and they all play hard. I thought we’d rebound better with them missing a 6’7” starter. It just wasn’t our night.”

The second half would spell disaster for the home squad,mainly because their offense struggled. The Hounds did pull to within 36-27 on a Kennedy three-point play, but the Rockets dialed long distance twice, Giacomo Pegan and Alex bradshaw, to take a 42-29 lead then finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run to go up 48-31.

The Manchester offense was nowhere to be found over the final eight minutes, managing only a pair of Darnell free throws until just over a minute remained in the game. The Rockets continued to build their now insurmountable cushion, a 9-0 run putting them in front 61-33. The final basket of the night was a three-point goal by the Hounds’ Malaki Bayless but it was the visitors who left with their 12th win of the season against just two losses. a 25-point win making the long drive home much more enjoyable.

The Rockets, who were without leading scorer Austin Snider, were led in scoring by 17 points from A.J. Attinger. Attinger was joined in double figures by Giacomo Pegan with 12. The Rockets drilled nine three-point goals in the win.

The Greyhounds (4-9, 0-7) were paced by 9 points from Connor Darnell, with Parker Hayslip and Drew Kennedy adding 7 each.

“We just have to learn how to guard at some point,” added Coach Kingsolver. We’re 13 games in and we have to figure out how to guard somebody and how to rebound.”

The Hounds looked to get back on the winning track on Tuesday, January 17 when they traveled to West Union to face the Dragons in SHAC play.. On Friday night, they will host unbeaten Fairfield in another conference battle and conclude a busy week by hosting Felicity in a non-conference affair on Saturday night.

Fayetteville

14 17 18 12 —61

Manchester

4 17 10 5 —36

Fayetteville (61): Cayden Jones 2 0-0 6, Caleb Jones 2 0-0 5, Hendrix 1 0-0 2, Attinger 5 6-9 17, Pegan 5 0-0 12, Bradshaw 3 0-0 8, Kingus 1 0-0 2, Feldhaus 2 0-0 5, Jakeway 2 0-0 4, Team 236-9 61.

Manchester (36): Hayslip 3 0-0 7, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Darnell 3 2-2 9, Bayless 1 0-0 3, Kennedy 3 1-1 7, Horner 1 0-0 2, Crabtree 3 0-0 6, Team 15 3-3 36.

Three-Point Goals:

Fayetteville (9)- Cayden Jones 2, Caleb Jones 1, Attinger 1, Pegan 2, Bradshaw 2, Feldhaus 1

Manchester (3)- Hayslip 1, Darnell 1. Bayless 1