Floyd Blair Cadwallader passed away at his home on January 4, 2023 at the age of 83. He was born in Highland County, Ohio to the late Floyd Benton Cadwallader (Bernice). He was a long time resident of Adams and Clermont County.

Floyd was wed to Kay Barr (Bullis) and their sons are Brian Cadwallader (Patricia), Chris Cadwallader (Julie) and Brent Cadwallader (Amanda). They divorced in 1985. Floyd later married Mary Randall, and was stepfather of Dave Trevey, David Phelps (Shawn) and Russ Phelps (Jane). Floyd was the dear brother of Janice Williams-Paul and the late Carol McFarland. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Floyd, who dearly loved gardening and wood-working , was an Agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor at North Adams High-School in Adams County for 30 years.