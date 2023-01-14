By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Mark your calendars for January 19 for some fun, socialization and food. Here at the Senior Center, there will be Fun Bingo, card playing and pizza available for seniors who would like to come and enjoy for free. The Adams County Regional Medical Center will be sponsoring and calling the Fun Bingo with prizes and Professional Case Management will be providing pizza for you to enjoy. If Bingo isn’t your thing, there will be others here to play cards games with starting at 11:30 a.m. We hope to see you then.

From the Ohio Department of Aging – Winter Weather Safety – Be Prepared.

Older Ohioans are encouraged to have an emergency plan and kit that will allow them to remain in place for at least three days if they are unable to safely leave their homes. Your plan and kit should include:

· A battery-operated radio, flashlight, and extra batteries for both of those items;

· Food you can open and prepare easily without electricity;

· One gallon of water per person, per day;

· A first-aid kit and backup supply of medications;

· Spare glasses, extra hearing aid batteries, and non-powered alternatives to assistive and medical equipment that may not work without electricity;

· A loud horn, whistle, or bell you can use to help first responders locate you;

· The names and phone numbers of people you can call for help if you need it; and

· A plan for where you will go if it is unsafe to remain in your home, and how you will get there.

Ask a reliable family member, friend, or neighbor to visit or call on you in an emergency and agree on a plan for what they should do if they are unable to reach you.

· Caregivers should plan for the possibility that they will not be able to physically be with their loved ones, or that their loved ones may need to leave their home for safety.

· Know the locations of nearby emergency shelters and have a plan for getting your loved one there, especially if you don’t feel safe driving; and

· Store a recent photo of your loved one and copies of their medical documents on your phone to share with first responders, if needed.

Check Your Neighbor – Checking in on older friends, relatives, and neighbors during severe weather helps them feel connected and gives you an opportunity to spot potential issues and help them get assistance if they need it.

· Check their home: Is the temperature comfortable? Are they heating it safely? Is there any damage to their home? Are outdoor walkways clear of snow, ice, and debris?

· Check their health: Do they appear alert and aware? Have they fallen? Are they taking their medications as prescribed? Do they need medical attention?

· Check that their daily needs are being met: Do they have safe food and water? Are they able to do what they need to do? Do they have someone to call for support and a reliable way to call for emergency help if they need it?

· You can check in on an older loved one or neighbor by telephone, text message, email, video call, or in-person if it is safe to travel.

Just A Thought: “Eventually all things fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and know everything happens for a reason.” ~ Albert Schweitzer