By Julia McCane-Knox

Expand your children’s horizons by bringing them to Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries for engaging, enriching, and educational stories, crafts, songs, and activities designed for preschoolers.

Explore the Chinese culture at our Chinese New Year Storytime on Tuesday, January 17 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant “There’s a Great Big Dragon,” create an Accordion Dragon Stick Puppet, play a Chinese Animal Memory Game, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Dragon Dance” by Joan Holub.

Feed your child’s brain! Join us for our Cookie Storytime on Wednesday, January 18,at 11 a.m.,at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing along to “The Letter C is for Cookie” with the Cookie Monster, make a Cookie Monster Paper Bag Puppet, do the Cobra Pose, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Fortune Cookie Fortunes” by Grace Lin.

Chill out with a good book in the library. Join us for our Winter Storytime on Thursday, January 19 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Great Big Snowman.” In addition, we will create a Snowman Mask and listen to read-aloud stories, including “All You Need for a Snowman” by Alice Shertle.

No Storytime will be held on Thursday, January 19 at the Manchester Library; instead, open your children’s eyes to a world of color at our Crayon Storytime on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m, at the Manchester Library for classic songs, including “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” colorful crayon crafts, and read-aloud stories.

Learn new art techniques or investigate the world through science at our After School Programs! Discover educational and entertaining crafts, activities, and games at each library throughout the week. Our After School Programs are recommended for children, aged 6 to 11.

Join us to create Code Your Name Bracelets from Monday, January 16 through Thursday, January 19 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will make bracelets using beads to spell our names in code.

Connect with friends at our After School Program from Monday, January 16 to Thursday, January 19 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will make Paw Print Magnet Frames. Instructions and supplies will be available.

Join us for our After School Program from Monday, January 16 through Thursday, January 19 from 4 – 5:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we create Penguin Bookmarks using construction paper and googly eyes.

Throw on a cozy sweater and join us for our snow-tastic After School Program on Thursday, January 19 at 4 p.m. at the West Union Library as we make Winter Scenes using construction paper, stickers, glue, and 3D snowmen.

Look for clues in real life and choose a virtual adventure at our next Imagination Lab Program on Friday, January 20, at 3:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library. This program is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Explore art using various mediums to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, January 7 and 21, from 11 to 4 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Snacks are provided during all library programs and are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.