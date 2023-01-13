This week we will be sharing some memories from Maude Lillian (Wickerham) Kays. Maude was a sister to Del Wickerham who wrote the letter we shared a couple of weeks ago concerning the conduction of their “Family Worship” as children while living on “The Ridge”. Maude Lillian was the third child of Cargill and Elizabeth (Sharpe) Wickerham. She was born 24 Apr 1889, in a small log house near Tranquility on the “The Ridge”.

Today, most people go to the supermarket and acquire their food. However, at the turn of the century most people who lived in the country raised their own food. The only items usually bought at their local store were coffee, soda and sugar. Maude states she remembers helping her siblings in the garden each summer planting, hoeing and harvesting food her family would need to keep them through the winter. She describes their root cellar being filled with bins of apples, potatoes, turnips, beets, pears and carrots. She would help her mom and sisters fill stone jars with black berries and raspberries which grew wild. They would can fruit, meat and sauerkraut. They also had a number of cherry trees from which they picked and sold cherries. Hickory and walnut trees also grew on the farm, and she relates how they always had an abundance of nuts stored for winter. These were delicious on cold January nights as they roasted them on the fire. Her great-grandparents (Thomas and Rebecca (Glasgow) Ralston) had planted maple sugar trees on the farm and in February they would tap the trees and have maple syrup and sugar. They also made their own sorghum molasses and vinegar. They butchered and cured their meat on the farm too. They used the wood ashes from the stove to make lye from which all their soap was made. As you can see nothing went to waste.

Maude Lillian says they weren’t rich but were never considered part of the poorer class. We children had nice clothes and an extra set for Sabbath best. Every Sabbath Day we hitched up two horses to the family surrey and drove to Tranquility to the United Presbyterian Church to attend worship services

Cargill, Maude Lillian’s father was an old-time fiddler and Maude and her younger sister Edna would accompany him on the banjo during long winter evenings for the family’s enjoyment. They also had an organ in their home and Maude and Inez were given music lessons for a short period.

As children they had chores and work to do while quite young, so their playtime was usually among her siblings at home or occasionally with neighbor children. Their main opportunity to visit with neighboring children was during berry picking time and during the wheat and oat harvest.

Next week we will continue with Maude Lillian’s childhood memories. Pictured is Maude Lillian and her older sister, Inez, as young girls.