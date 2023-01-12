FY Omnibus Bill passes House and Senate

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Good news for Adams County came from the office of Brad Wenstrup’s Regional Director, Teresa Lewis, on Thursday, December 29. “The final FY 2023 Omnibus Bill passed both the House and Senate. The Alexander Salamon Airport Sewer Extension project will receive the full requested amount!” The grant is $2,845.552 and will “construct a new sanitary sewer line with lift stations to pump the effluent water from the Alexander Salamon Airport to West Union’s new Wastewater Treatment Plant.”

“It’s a big deal,” said Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic and Community Development Director. Johnson, Jerry Kirker, West Union Village Administrator, and Kent Bryan, an engineer from CT consultants, are working collaboratively on the project.

Johnson stated, “Adams County CIC started with Winchester Industrial Park, and we did our due diligence to find a great place for a light industrial park that opens up state route 32.” For years, the County has targeted different areas of failing septic systems and worked to fix them. She stated, “This grant is the first time we have not had orders and findings from the Ohio EPA, and we’ve been able to be proactive. This time is strictly economic development to open the airport for commerce and to take care of the housing need the County will have when the Winchester Industrial Park becomes operational.” Johnson explained the studies that show people desire to live between 15 to 20 minutes from where they work.

The goal is to take the sewer up 136 to Cherry Fork. It’s at 125, so they will come up to 247. It will all be “sewered,” enabling a housing section and encouraging enterprise. Bryan said, “What’s nice is it opens up economic development opportunities.”

Johnson explained that infrastructure is expensive and completed in phases. Bryan piggybacked, “It’s six projects.” The village agreed to take on four areas around the community, a new treatment plant, and fix the old pump stations. Kirker’s idea was to break up the projects into six that they could consolidate. With packaging the projects as one, Bryan estimates that funding from the state would be about 4 million dollars. The total project will cost upwards of $25 million. Bryan said, “We’ve gotten about $13 million of grant money rather than the $4 million. We try to maximize the grant money we can pull in for the same scope of work.”

Grant writing is a technical skill, and funding doesn’t happen overnight. Johnson said, “It takes time to get all that done. But when we all work together, you can see how it makes things happen. Adams County has always had great congressional support from Congressman Wenstrup and his staff. We cannot thank them enough for keeping this line item in the bill throughout the process and being a champion for the needs of Adams Countians.”

How is this county and village partnership successful? Johnson explained that West Union has a sewer area all around it. Anything outside West Union is called an “unsewered area,” so the County has jurisdiction over that area. Working with West Union coming out on 125 and the Panhandle is accomplished through an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) Agreement. The agreement is that Adams County and West Union will construct it, but the County allows them to own and operate the sewer line in the “unsewered” area.

In summation, the County and the villages are collaborating to create regional treatment plants throughout the County. West Union is now a regional plant meaning it doesn’t serve only its limits. Johnson stated, “West Union was proactive and built the new plant to accept industry. That was part of the vision – to have that expansion.” The airport extension should be completed by 2025/26 as they are in the middle of the process.

Bryan shared that as an outsider coming in six years ago, he was pleased with the cooperation of the County and village. Johnson noted that Jason Buda, West Union’s Mayor, and former and current council members understood the expansion. She stated, “Jerry Kirker is a champion when it comes to infrastructure for the Village of West Union.” Bryan echoed, “He understands the value.”

Johnson explained that this new infrastructure has incremental value; however, value cannot always be isolated from other sources that increase property values, such as industry, new homes, and environmental friendliness.

Bryan added that regionalizing is more economical. He stated, “A big part of the grant money we’ve been getting is because the parties went together to regionalize, and the state recognizes that, and we’ve been successful. – Holly gets it, Jerry gets it, and the council gets it. Not often in my career do I get to work in an environment where everybody understood, ‘if we do this together, we’re better off.’” Holly says, “People willing to drop silos can produce $2.8 million sewer lines.” Adams County Commissioner Board President Diane Ward stated, “We are extremely pleased to be the recipient of this funding. It allows the County to complete another portion of our plan for economic growth. We extend our gratitude to Congressman Brad Wenstrup and his staff, who were instrumental in working with ECD Director Holly Johnson in acquiring this funding.”

This collaboration, with their continual communication and participation, embodies cooperative spirit and achievement. Bryan makes weekly visits to the County and is active at West Union Council meetings. Johnson said, “Jerry has held a lifelong position with the village starting at a very young age working with his dad at the village and has been in multiple positions up to the Village Administrator role. He knows the entire system. We do the financial package and oversee project management. We all have different roles and benchmarks. We all stay on the same page. We know what the village needs, and they know the County’s needs outside the village. We try to make it all work together as seamlessly as possible.”