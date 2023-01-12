Donating to the Humane Society of Adams County has never been easier or more effortless.

In the past, HSAC has accepted virtual monetary donations through Network for Good. Now, through the highly navigable platform GiveButter, the community can contribute donations virtually by visiting the website directly at https://givebutter.com/hsacoh, or by texting HSAC to 53555.

In the future, as HSAC needs special funding, such as donations for surgery fees, a special keyword will be provided via our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyofadamscountyinc, and giving’s will automatically be allocated to that fund specifically.

Make sure you have opted to be contacted by the shelter so you can keep up to date.

GiveButter has all the same features you have come to expect from Network for Good. If you had set up monthly contributions through Network for Good, you can access this same feature on GiveButter. You can also choose to give quarterly or yearly, all with a click of the “donate” button.

Want to give the gift that will help the animals forever? There is also an option to contribute to our legacy fund.

Of course, giving traditionally is still accepted, and in-person donations can always be made at the shelter between 11 – 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As always, aside from monetary assistance, the shelter is always in need of Purina One dog and cat dry and wet food, bleach, detergent, floor cleaner and equine pellets.