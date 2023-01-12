Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on January 3, 2023 at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Kelly Jones. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jim Lanham. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Schroeder and Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Kelly Jones to appoint Diane Ward as the President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners for 2023. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Kelly Jones to appoint Barbara Moore as Vice President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners for 2023. Vote: all aye.

An agreement was presented by Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms for legal representation of indigent persons due to child support contempt charge litigation with legal counsel Tanya Drinnon. Commissioner Moore requested information on the adjustment of child support hearings to accommodate legal counsel schedule. Ms. Grooms stated the schedule would be reduced from two full hearing dates to two half hearing dates per month, reducing the number of hearings scheduled. Commissioner Moore asked if the agreement was adjusted to reduce the compensation with the reduction of the schedule; Ms. Grooms stated it was not, and the Court was recommended to reduce child support hearings to 100 per month. Commissioner Moore asked if 100 hearings per month was correct; and stated during her appointment as legal counsel it was typical to have 40 hearings per week. The matter was tabled for further consideration.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Kelly Jones to approve a quote for a four-camera security system to be installed in the Annex building per quote from Advanced Digital Systems. Vote: all aye.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Sidewalk issue- Sidewalk movement creating fall hazard and resulting in an incident claim. The area has since been alerted with hazard cones and signage per recommendation of insurance carrier. Additional request to paint area to alert of safety issue will be completed as weather permits. Replacement of sidewalks not included in estimate for building renovations; however, quotes will be sourced for replacement to reduce future fall hazards; Child Support Hearings- Common Pleas Court to adjust schedule of hearings to accommodate incoming legal counsel. JFS Director Angela Richmond will source additional information on the delay in hearings.

Director Stephanie Lewis, Board of Elections, met with the board to discuss timeline for the Board of Elections move to the West Union Community Building. Ms. Lewis stated the State of Ohio will require six months’ notice to transfer state polling location information prior to the relocation.

EMS Chief Dusty McCleese and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel-C. Allen; Medical Director Agreement; Brown County/Eagle Township Agreement; Winchester EMS building lease agreement-Request for reduction in lease agreement. Per Assistant Prosecuting Attorney recommendation, Adams County EMS employee would be required to chaperone any non-employee accessing areas of the leased building containing any

medications; Deer strike- Accident with a deer strike in ambulance; headlight damage, will not require insurance claim.

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Cheyenne Allen as a part-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective January 3, 2023 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:03 a.m. with EMS Chief Dusty McCleese, EMS Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Schroeder to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Ward reconvened the session at 10:19 a.m.

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the pay scale increase for full and part time Adams County Emergency Medical Services employees to EMT Basic, $13.50/hour, EMT Advanced, $14.50/hour and EMT Paramedic $15.50/hour effective January 1, 2023. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Kelly Jones to approve an agreement between Adams County EMS and Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (EFJED) to provide emergency medical services in 2023 to Eagle Township, Brown County, east of US 62 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Agenda and list of current projects for 2023; $2,845,552.00 million grant funding-Projected sewer extension from the Village of West Union to the Adams County Salamon Airport; will eliminate need for package plant currently in place; Adams County Training Center-Restaurant equipment delivered last week, office furniture to be delivered today; Appalachian Community Grant- Interviews for planners will begin this week; Winchester Industrial Park- Agreement approved for roadway construction, will be completed by May/June 2023. Businesses interested in purchasing property; Natural Gas Line Expansion- Grant opportunity for $50 million in funding; would require $14 million to have line in place. Additional grant opportunities for expansion east and west. General Electric will have dedicated natural gas line commencing in Portsmouth.

It was moved by Kelly Jones and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.