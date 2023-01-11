Press Release

State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) was sworn in last week as a member of the Ohio Senate in the 135th General Assembly. He represents the 14th Senate District, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties.

“It is a privilege to represent the people of the 14th Senate District,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to bring forward thoughtful legislation that improves the lives of the people of Ohio.”

Johnson took his oath of office on the Soldier’s Bible he carried throughout his multiple tours in Iraq and Kuwait during the Global War on Terrorism. His grandson Jack held this Bible during Johnson’s oath. Jack, recently elected in his third-grade class as Mayor of “Threetown,” was also sworn into office, using the same Bible.

Johnson is a veteran legislator who has championed several key pieces of legislation during his time in the Ohio Senate. These include restoring and protecting Ohioan’s Second Amendment rights, supporting Ohio’s disabled veterans, investing in Ohio’s Appalachian region, and fighting the scourge of opioid abuse and overdose that is devastating our state.

The opening ceremony can be viewed on OhioChannel.org. The 135th Ohio General Assembly will run through December 31, 2024.

