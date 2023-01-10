North Adams’ Jayce Rothwell (2) goes up in traffic for a shot attempt in the Devils’ January 6 win over Eastern brown. Rothwell finished with 13 points. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Two of the top coaches in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference brought their teams together at North Adams High School on Friday, January 6 as Coach Nathan Copas and his host Green Devils welcomed Coach Rob Beucler and his Eastern Warriors to the gymnasium in Seaman. The two teams have certainly followed different paths to this point in the season with the Green devils coming into Friday’s contest with a sparkling 8-1 record while the Warriors have struggled, coming in at 4-7.

Whenever these two teams meet, it is normally a low-scoring defensive minded affair and Friday night was no exception. The game was slow-paced, sometimes seeming to just plod along, dominated by defenses that did not allow any easy scoring opportunities for either side. The final score was indicative of the style of play the entire game as the Green Devils picked up win number nine by downing the visiting Warriors 50-30.

“Eastern is going through some personnel issues right now but they’re still playing hard, especially when it’s North Adams, “said Coach Copas in his postgame radio spot. “They have pride nd they made things tough for us. We’ll adjust and put some new things in place for the next time we play them.”

The Warriors have had their problems scoring the basketball this season, but they began Friday’s game in a big way, getting a three-pointer from Kade Walkup on their opening possession, only to see the Devils’ Carson Osborne match that feat on his team’s first possession. The Warriors went back in front on a bucket by Luke Haney, but again the home team answered with a three-ball, again from Osborne, who picked up much of the scoring slack as the Warriors blanketed the SHAC’s leading scorer, North Adams’ Bransyn Copas. That earlier basket by Haney was the last of the first quarter for the Warriors as the Devils used the second Osborne try to springboard on an 11-0 run to close out the opening frame with a 14-5 advantage.

That run extended to 13-0 when Cody Hesler hit two free throws in two trips to the line to open the second period, but the Devils had a golden opportunity to totally blow the game open but only got those two freebies in a span of two minutes. Eastern ended an eight-minute scoring drought with another Walkup triple, but later in the action, Osborne hit another three-pointer to give the Devils a 23-10 lead. after a basket by Eastern’s Caleb Jimison, the first half closed with a pair of Jayce Rothwell free throws that gave North Adams a halftime margin of 25-12.

A good deal of the third quarter was spend by both teams at the charity stripe as they combined for 10 free throw attempts, with the Devils hitting all six of theirs, four from Hesler and two from Rothwell. The Devils added another Osborne trey late in the quarter and still held a comfortable 38-23 lead as the fourth quarter began.

Eastern got the first three points of the final period, all from Jimison, but the Devils were more than content to just be patient with the ball and use up the clock with they double digit lead. North Adams didn’t score until the 4:41 mark of the fourth, getting a Copas free throw, and the Warriors stayed within striking distance at 39-29 after a pair of Jimison free throws. But over the next two minutes the Devils pulled away, doing nearly all their damage from the line. The charity parade began with two from Rothwell and them it was Hesler’s’s turn as the junior guard hit six in a row to extend his team’s advantage to a commanding 49-29.

The final Eastern point of the night came on a Haney free throw and a match from Copas made the final count 50-30 in favor of the victorious Devils.

Cody Hesler led the winners with 15 points, going 11 for 14 from the foul line, Two other Devils reached double figures, Carson Osborne with 14 and Jayce Rothwell with 13.

“Even though Bransyn had an off night, we had three other players step up and get double figures and that’s a good thing,” said Cach Copas.

Eastern was paced by 14 points from Caleb Jimison, with Kade Walkup adding 8.

The Devils were back in action the very next night, on the road to face a very tough Minford squad and North Adams suffered its second loss of the season by a final count of 58-43. On Tuesday, January 10 the Devils were back home facing Logan Elm in another non-conference battle. A busy week will continue on Friday night with a SHAC home game with Ripley, then concludes on Saturday night when the Devils host Georgetown in the nightcap of the annual Coach Young Classic.

The Warriors were back on the hardwood for a Friday the 13th conference match up at Fairfield and then on Saturday, a 5 p.m. date with Williamsburg in the Coach Young Classic.

Green Devils 50

Warriors 30

Eastern Brown

5 7 11 7 —30

North Adams

14 11 13 12 —50

E. Brown (30); Walkup 3 0-0 8. Haupt 1 0-0 2, Haney 1 2-4 4, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Jimison 4 6-6 14, Team 10 8-10 30.

N. Adams (50): Rothwell 3 7-8 13, Hesler 2 11-4 15, Copas 0 4-8 4, Buttelwerth 1 0-0 2, Osborne 5 0-1 14, Ragan 1 0-0 2, Team 11 22-31 50.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Brown (2)- Walkup 2

N. Adams (4)- Osborne 4