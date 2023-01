Joshua Bilyeu, age 35 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Joshua was born August 13, 1987 in West Union, Ohio to Lee and Beth (Young) Bilyeu.

Survivors include his parents Lee and Beth Bilyeu and brother Kenneth Young, all of Lynx, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.