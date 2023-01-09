Joel Richard Pearon, Sr., 77, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born on January 6, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Mae (Denny) Pearon.

On November 24, 1966, in West Union, Ohio, he was united in marriage to Joan Brewer, who survives.

Along with his wife, Joan, Joel is survived by his daughter, Jill (Alex Gomez) Pearon of South Bend, Indiana; son Joel (Karen) Pearon, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Emiliano, Lindsey, and Garrett; his brother James (Sandy) Pearon of Peebles, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Skye West of West Union Ohio.

He loved golfing, his pet, Buddy, and card games. He received his Bachelor of Accounting degree from University of Cincinnati.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Ohio. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Beacon Health Systems – Memorial Hospital or a preferred animal shelter.

Palmer Funeral Homes – River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.