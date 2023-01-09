JoAnn Walker, age 85 years of Anderson, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Monarch Meadows in Seaman, Ohio. JoAnn was born May 15, 1937 in West Union, Ohio to the late Curtis Sr. and Thelma (Bayha) Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris McNeilan and brother, Curtis Walker Jr.

Survivors include two sisters, Joyce Walker of Seaman and Dorothy Perkins of West Union; nieces and nephews John McNeilan and Janie of West Union, Randy McNeilan and Tammy of Winchester, Cindy Hansgen and Ron of West Union, Theresa Frye and Billy of Nevada and Ruth Modlin and Jamison of Blue Creek; several great and great great nieces and nephews.

Funereal services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dan Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.