Christine Brewer, 95 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence.

Christine was born in Peebles on August 20, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lorenzo) DeAtley. In addition to her work as a nurse, she took great pride in caring for her family and home. Christine attended the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church Scrubb Ridge, in Blue Creek.

In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brewer, Sr., whom she married on January 26, 1946, and who passed away on August 29, 2013, and by her son, Daniel Armon Brewer. She also was preceded in death by four sisters, Susan Willoughby, Geraldine Johnson, Deloris Wieler, and Grace Thompson.

Christine is survived by her son, Chuck (Brenda) Brewer; and her daughter, Christie (Richard) Williams, both of Peebles. She also leaves her brother, John DeAtley of Bethel; and her sisters, Evelyn Shoemaker and Judy Call, both of Peebles. Christine will be missed by her six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and eight great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1 P.M. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Charles Brewer, III, will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.