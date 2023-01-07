Brandon Joe Brewer, age 48 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. Brandon was born January 4, 1975 in Maysville, Kentucky to Bobby Joe Brewer and the late Rhonda (Payne). In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Paul and Louann Payne; paternal grandmother Betty Roush; and uncles Duke, Bob and William Brewer.

Survivors include his father, Bobby Joe Brewer of West Union; Aunt Betty Bentley and Robert of Manchester; Uncle Gene Paul Payne of Manchester; and several cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.