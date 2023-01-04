Roy J. Raber, 87 of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope in Seaman after a short illness.

He was born on October 22, 1935 to John L. and Lizzie (Nisley) Raber. On November 21, 1957 he married Betty J. Yoder, who survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his wife; one daughter Sarah Sue (Albert)Troyer of Sugarcreek, Ohio; four sons, David (Arlene) Raber of Peebles, Dennis (Karyl) Raber of Peoria, Arizona, Roy Jr. (Anna Mary) Raber of Peebles and Robert (Susan) Raber of Fairland, OklahomA; 26 grandchildren and 63 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Wheat Ridge Community Building on January 7, 2023 with Bishop Marty Yutzy officiating. Burial will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery.