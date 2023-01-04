By Sherry Larson

“The rains came down, and the floods came up.” Heavy rain and thunder periods started in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Adams County. Flash flooding occurred throughout the day, causing hydroplaning and road closings. Adams County officials closed a large section of S.R. 348 in West Union due to flooding Tuesday afternoon.

According to water.weather.gov, the entire valley flooded along Ohio Brush Creek. Long stretches of Route 348 in Tiffin and Brush Creek Townships were underwater, and several secondary valley roads. Low sections of route 125 were covered by about a foot of water, and low-lying homes and businesses near West Union flooded.

As of Tuesday evening, the flooding continued along low areas of State Route 125. Waggoner Riffle and Copas Roads flooded in spots, and some homes along the creek experienced water damage.

The forecast for the weekend continues to call for rain. Get out your umbrellas and wellies – it looks like a wet start of 2023 for Adams County.