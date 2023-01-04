West Union rebounds to top Manchester 40-31

West Union’s Kenzie Stout, left, looks for control of the ball and a way around Manchester’s Abby Neria (34) in action from the Holiday Classic girls consolation contest. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Two teams coming off of lopsided semi-final losses found themselves matched up in the December 30 girls consolation game of the 2022 Holiday Classic. The host team, the West Union Lady Dragons was routed by North Adams in the semis while the Manchester Lady Greyhounds lost a 45-point decision to Peebles, setting the two squads up to play for third place.

The two teams had met earlier in the season with West Union taking a 38-29 victory and Friday;s match up ended with the exact same point differential as the Lady Dragons captured third place in the Classic with a 40-31 win.

“We played much better today than we did last night,” said West Union head coach Bernie Cropper in the postgame radio interview. “We came back with some heart and character today and didn’t quit. We’re very young and our girls play hard and I think we will continue to improve. Manchester is young too and they have a lot of potential.”

Both the Lady Hounds and Lady Dragons have seen their share of early season struggles, especially on the offensive end, but the Lady Dragons seemed to put that behind them early as they scored the first 13 points of the Friday afternoon consolation, impressively firing in three-pointers on their first three possessions- one each from Kenzie Stout, Ashlah Staten and Payton Stapleton. The Lady Dragons never trailed after that early onslaught.

Manchester finally scored at the 2:54 mark of the opening period, a bucket by Mahayla Brown, and the Lady Dragons answered with another Staten three-ball to go up 16-2. The Lady Hounds showed some spark, finishing the first quarter on a 7-2 run to trail 18-9 after one.

West Union got the first two scores of the second quarter and after a Kaitlyn Creamer basket for the Lady Hounds, the host squad scored the next six to lead 27-11. A bucket by West Union’s Payton Stapleton and one for Manchester’s Brown sent the two teams to the intermission with the Lady Dragons on top 29-15.

The third quarter was not much of an offensive show, the two teams combining for 10 points, six of those coming on three-point baskets from Manchester’s Raegan Wikoff and West Union’s Lewis. The Lewis trey kept her team in front 34-20 as the final period began.

The Lady Hounds put up a scrappy showing in the final stanza, outscoring West Union 11-6, but it wasn’t enough to erase their deficit. In the quarter, the Lady Hounds got back-t0-back baskets from Abby Neria but when the final horn sounded, third place went to the Lady Dragons with another nine-point triumph.

Ashlah Staten led the winners with 16 points, earning her a spot on the Classic All-Tournament Team. West Union also got contributions of 8 points from Kenzie Stout and 7 from Payton Stapleton.

Manchester was led by 11 points from Mahayla Brown, 7 from Raegan Wokoff and 4 from Maddie Dunn, who was chosen for the All-Tournament Team.

The win boosted the Lady Dragons’ season mark to 4-9 on the season and they were back on their home floor on Wednesday, January 4, hosting Bethel-Tate in non-conference play.

The Lady Hounds (0-9) are still searching for their first win of the 2022-23 campaign and will travel to Fayetteville on January 5 to face the Lady Rockets in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

Manchester

9 6 5 11 —31

West Union

18 11 5 6 —40

Manchester (31): M. Dunn 2 0-2 4, Wikoff 3 0-2 7, Creamer 2 1-2 5, Neria 2 0-0 4, Brown 5 1-2 11, Team 14 2-8 31.

W. Union (40): E. Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Staten 6 2-5 16, McCann 0 0-2 0, P. Stapleton 3 0-1 7, Stout 3 1-2 8, Lewis 1 0-4 3, Weakley 1 0-0 2, Tolle 1 0-0 2, Team 16 3-14 40.

three-Point Goals:

Manchester (1)- Wikoff 1

W. Union (5)- Staten 2, P. Stapleton 1, Lewis 1, Stout 1