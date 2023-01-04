Best game of Classic results in 52-51 North Adams victory

One of the most crucial plays in the North Adams win in the Classic title game came with 5.5 seconds left in regulation when the Lady Devils’ Laney Ruckel tied up Peebles’ Payton Johnson, preventing Johnson from getting off a [potential game-winning shot attempt. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Shown here driving to the basket in the second half, North Adams junior Harlee Brand was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Holiday Classic. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Most of the games in the 2022 Holiday Classic were lopsided affairs, with one notable exception. The North Adams-Peebles girls basketball match up has become one of the, if not the number one rivalry in Adams County High School basketball and once again on December 30 the two teams found themselves facing off again in the championship game of the Classic. The Lady Indians and Lady Devils had met back on December 1 in Peebles, with the visitors pulling out a 55-51 victory and the Lady Devils came into Friday’s contest looking to stay unbeaten while repeating as Classic champions.

Friday night’s game lived up to the hype as the two girls squads battled for 32 minutes of regulation, which turned out to be not enough time to determine a champion. It took a thrilling finish and an overtime period for the Lady Devils to defend their title, using their defense and free throw shooting to hold off the determined Lady Indians by a 52-51 final score.

“Holiday Tournament, crowds, overtime, it can’t get any better,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis in his postgame radio interview. “I told the girls in a time out, win or lose, this is what it’s all about. Coming in undefeated the pressure was on us, the target was on our backs. Don’t get outplayed and outhustled, that’s all I asked. We knew we were in for a battle, you hate to see somebody lose but somebody has to.”

“Peebles has a nice team and Payton Johnson just wears out your defense. We hit some big shots and that’s what you have to do in games like this.”

The tone of Friday night’s title clash was set early as the two sides traded blows from the opening tip off in front of a packed house in the West Union High School gymnasium. Consecutive three-point goals from Peebles’ Lily McFarland and North Adams’ Harlee Brand tied the game at 5 apiece and the Lady Devils later went on a 9-0 first quarter run to grab a 16-9 advantage, taking advantage of Peebles turnovers to convert easy scores.

Trailing by seven with just over a minute remaining in the opening period, the Lady Indians rallied with a bucket by Payton Johnson and an Abigail Smalley three-point goal before a pair of Laney Ruckel free throws made it 18-14 North Adams after one.

An old-fashioned three-point play from Johnson opened the scoring in the second quarter, answered by a three-pointer from North Adams’ Karlie Kennedy. Kennedy struck again from long distance moments later to give her team a 24-19 lead and another long distance score from McFarland kept Peebles within three. The final four points of the first half belonged to the Lady Indians and that sliced the North Adams lead to one, 30-29, at the break.

The scoring pace slowed down in the third quarter but the excitement level in the gymnasium only grew larger. A basket by Katelynn Boerger and a Keetyn Hupp trey opened the second half and stretched the North Adams lead out to six points, but the resilient Lady Indians scored the next four. Back came the Lady Devils with a Hupp layup off a Peebles turnover and a Kenlie Jones three-ball to lead 40-35. But of course, the Lady Indians closed the third quarter with a deep three from Smalley to close the gap to 40-39.

An edge-of-the-seat fourth quarter began with Johnson scoring after grabbing a missed free throw to tie the game and the lead went back and forth over the next four minutes of pressure-filled action. Back to back scores from Johnson gave Peebles a 45-43 lead with 3:30 remaining The lead went back to the Lady Devils when Jones nailed a three-pointer from the corner but Peebles matched that with another Smalley trey to lead 48-46 with 2:51 left.

Neither team changed the scoreboard for the next minute until a pair of Brand free throws evened the score at 48. Again, the score remained deadlocked for over a minute and with 19 seconds left the Lady Devils had possession right in front of their bench, but they turned it over when Jones was whistled for an over and back violation on the inbounds pass. That gave the Lady Indians the ball with a chance to win it and they got the ball in the hands of Johnson, but in the biggest defensive play of the night, Ruckel was able to tie up Johnson on her drive through the lane, forcing a dual possession with the arrow pointing the North Adams way. That gave the Lady Devils the final shot at a game-winner but a three-point attempt by Jones was off the mark and the game headed to overtime.

Nary a field goal was scored by either team in the four-minute overtime period, all seven combined points coming from the charity stripe, beginning with one from Peebles’ Caydence Carroll and then a pair from North Adams’ Harlee Brand. After the Lady Indians were called for an offensive foul on their next possession, Ruckel was fouled and hit the first of two free tosses, then managed to grab her own rebound when she missed the second. With 34.5 seconds left, Jones was fouled and missed the front end of a bonus situation but again the Lady Devils snagged the offensive rebound. Hupp was fouled and hit one of two from the stripe to give her team a 52-49 lead with 20 seconds left.

The Lady Indians again got the ball in Johnson’s hands and the junior guard drove to the basket and scored with 5 seconds to go but Peebles was out of timeouts and couldn’t stop the clock and time ran out with North Adams pulling off the exciting one-point overtime win.

The Classic championship game triumph improved the Lady Devils to 11-0 on the season and they were led in scoring by the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Harlee Brand’s 14 points. Keetyn Hupp was also named to the All-Tournament Team and she added 11 points in the title game victory.

Peebles was represented on the All-Tourney Team by Payton Johnson and Abigail Smalley, who scored 25 and 9 points respectively in the title game. Caydence Carroll also added 9 points for the Lady Indians, who dropped to 7-5 overall with the loss.

The North Adams girls were slated to be back in action on Wednesday, January 4, traveling to Miami Trace for a non-conference battle.

The Lady Indians return to action on Thursday, January 5 when they make a tough conference road trip to Eastern Brown and then face a stiff non-conference challenge two days later when they travel to Portsmouth West.

Lady Devils 52

Lady Indians 51 (OT)

Peebles (51): McFarland 2 0-3 6, Johnson 10 3-6 25, Smalley 3 0-0 9, Carroll 3 3-4 9, Gray 1 0-0 2, Team 19 6-13 51.

N. Adams (52): Grooms 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 2 0-0 6, Boerger 3 0-0 6, Hupp 4 2-4 11, Ruckel 1 3-4 5, Brand 4 4-4 14, Jones 3 0-1 8, Team 18 9-13 52.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Smalley 3, McFarland 2

N. Adams (7)- Kennedy 2, Hupp 1, Brand 2, H=Jones 2