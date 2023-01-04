Submitted News

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce the 2023 “All Things Abilities”.

The first session kicks off on January 10 at 6 p.m. with “My child has been diagnosed with a disability,

now what?” Presentations from Early Intervention, Help Me Grow and Developmental Specialists will inform parents on all they need to know to refer their child, eligibility, services, supports and much, much more.

This series is sponsored by the Adams County Board of DD and Adams County Coffee, Tea, Autism and More Support Group. Child care will be available.

This meeting will be held at Venture Productions, Inc., 11516 State Route 41, West Union, Ohio.