James “Freebird” Freeman, age 66 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. James was born February 8, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to Ruth (Freeman) Jansen and the late Virgil Burns. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother William Jansen.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Jansen; wife, Teresa Thurman-Freeman of West Union; one daughter, Jamie Blakley and Dustin of Hillsboro; one son, Rondey Freeman of West Union; uncles Teddy Freeman of Dayton and Charlie Freeman of Dayton; grandchildren Kaytlyn Sutterfield, Brantley Blakley and Kennedy Blakley.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

