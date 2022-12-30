By Julia McCane Knox

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released new maps that show all of the addresses in Ohio and whether they have high-speed internet access. The maps are available on the FCC website. The effort to highlight where high-speed internet is and is not available will determine the amount of funding Ohio receives to bring high-speed internet to everyone in the state. Please check the map and see whether it’s accurate for your area. Billions in grants are at stake.

The FCC’s deadline for consumer challenges to the map is January 13, 2023. Ohio’s public libraries are playing an important role in helping people get connected and be represented in the process. We want to make sure we have accurate maps to ensure high-speed internet access for all Ohioans. Come to the library for help submitting a challenge. For more information, go to adamscolibrary.org and click on the “BroadbandOhio” post.

Explore your world through letters! Join us for our Alphabet Storytime on Tuesday, January 3 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the “Letter Aa Rhyme,” create a Letter “A” Alligator Craft, participate in an Alphabet Matching Game, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “A is for Angry” by Sandra Boynton.

Feeling hungry? Children and teens can ask for snacks at the front desk. Snacks are also offered during library programs.

Join us for our Alligator Storytime on Wednesday, January 4 at 11 a.m. In this program, we will sing “One Little, Two Little, Three Little Alligators,” create an Alligator Clothespin Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “AAAlligator!” by Judith Henderson.

You’re invited to our Snowmen Storytime on Thursday, January 5, at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “I’m a Little Snowman,” create a Cotton Ball Snowman Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner.

Bring a friend to our Alligator Storytime on Thursday, January 5, at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” In addition, we will create an Alligator Clothespin Craft and listen to read-aloud stories, including “See You Later, Alligator” by Bobette McCarthy.

Participate in Winter Bingo from Tuesday, January 3 to Thursday, January 5 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. In this program, winter bingo boards will be available for you to enjoy.

You’re invited to our Popsicle Stick and Clothespin Engineering Challenge from Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5, from 2 – 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will use popsicle sticks and clothespins to construct structures. An example will be set on the kids’ table.

Join us for our After School Program from Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5, from 4 – 5:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we make Blue Faux Stain Glass Star Suncatchers using construction paper, tissue paper, and Saran Wrap.

Come to our After School Program on Thursday, January 5 at 4 p.m., at the West Union Library as we create Lion Masks using construction paper and paper plates.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.