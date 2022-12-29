Jason O. Stephenson, age 50 years of Otway, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born December 23, 1972 in West Union, Ohio to Bob Stephenson and the late Loretta (Linkous). In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother Jeremy Stephenson.

Survivors include his father, Bob Stephenson of West Union; two daughters, Cheyene Miller of Manchester and Miley Stephenson of West Union; two sons, Caleb Stephenson of West Union and Jason Stephenson of West Union; three sisters, Melinda Caraway of Manchester, Christy Hawes of Peebles, and Katrina Stephenson of Newark, Ohio; one brother, Tracy Stephenson of Blue Creek; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.