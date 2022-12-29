By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Happy New Year! The Adams County Senior Citizens agency will be closed January 2, 2023. Here’s to hoping 2023 will be a wonderful year!

Our agency provides homecare and transportation services to members of Adams County but we also offer referral, which means, we can refer the seniors in our area to other agencies who may be able to provide assistance that we are not able to. We receive many calls from seniors wanting to know more about Medicare and need help in making the best choice for his/her needs. We refer every call to the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. (AAA7) at 1-800-582-7277. They also have a web page at www.aaa7.org. AAA7 can help you with general Medicare questions, determining what plans work best for you, and determining if you are eligible for a special program that can help you save money on your prescriptions.

The aging process causes our bodies to change in many different ways. Even though the fight against aging can’t be won, there are some things we can do to slow it down a little. Our diet is the number one factor on how quickly or how slowly we show signs of aging. There isn’t “one” particular food or vitamin to prevent again so we need to provide and include many nutrients in our diet to gain maximum benefit and stay healthy for as long as possible. Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits and cut back on the sugar, fats and salt. A good diet, some physical activity (it doesn’t have to be strenuous) and keeping our mind active are essential as we face the changes that come to most of us as we get older.

Sometimes we tend to worry about things that we have no control over and it can have a real impact on the way we live our daily lives. Here are a few thoughts to ponder:

· You may not have control over the length of your life but you can control what and who you allow in it.

· You cannot control the contour of your face but you can control its expression.

· You can’t control the weather but you can control the moral atmosphere of your mind.

· You can’t control the other fellow’s opportunities but you can grasp your own.

· You can’t control hard times or rainy days but you can plan and save now to help you through them.

So, try not to get all worked up and worried about the things you can’t control – just jump in there and get busy on controlling the things you can!

With the winter months upon us and potential snow fall and bitter temperatures imminent, we would like to remind our clients that should severe weather hit our area the Adams County Senior Citizens Transportation staff and/or Home Care staff may not be able to get to your house. Please listen to C-103 radio for announcements for limited services, delays or closings. If you are scheduled for transportation or home care and for any reason your appointment has been changed, or you won’t be home or in need our services, please give us a call so our homecare staff or our drivers will not make an unnecessary trip to your home. We really appreciate you working with us on this as it makes things work out better for all of us!

Just A Thought: “Love the moment. Flowers grow out of dark moments. Therefore, each moment is vital. It affects the whole. Life is a succession of such moments and to live each is to succeed.” ~ Corita Kent