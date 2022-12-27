Mother, daughter now part of the Peebles club

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Add another name to the Peebles Lady Indians 1,000 point club. On Monday, December 19 in a home game against Ripley and with 6.2 seconds to play in the third quarter, junior Payton Johnson sank a free throw to give her 1.000 career points, with still another season and a half to go in her illustrious high school career.

There was also something unique about Johnson, a varsity starter since her freshman season, joining the 1.000 point club. When her name goes up on the banner in the PHS gymnasium, it will be with a familiar name to Payton- her mother, Jessica (Fraley) Johnson, who also scored over 1,000 points in her career as a Lady Indian, a very rare mother-daughter feat indeed.

“I feel very blessed,” said mother Jessica, who was a member of the Lady Indians’ 1998 Final Four squad. “I’m happy that I got to see Payton accomplish one of her goals because I know how much work she puts in. But I am even more proud of the person she has become both on and off the court. She is a wonderful daughter and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Payton now stands at 1,023 career points going into this week’s Holiday Classic, likely soon to surpass her mother’s total of 1,114. She reflected on her big accomplishment.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to have my name on that banner with my Mom,” Payton explained. “She would show me pictures from when she played and when she told me that she had scored over 1,000 points, I thought it was the coolest thing ever. She always told me that she hoped I would pass her in scoring and I think that is what gave me the confidence to make it this far. It’s such an amazing thing when you have parents that believe in you. They’re constantly pushing me to be the best version of myself that I can be and I’m so thankful for that.I couldn’t have asked God for anyone better.”

“Looking back I would hope my younger self would be proud of the goals I’ve accomplished and right now, I’m praying my future self will accomplish many more. I also want to thank my other family members, teammates, coaches and my community for always being there for me. The support I receive from them is unbelievable and I couldn’t be more blessed with what I have. And another special thanks to my parents who made all of this possible.”

Another member of the Lady Indians’ 1,000 point club has coached Payton for the past two seasons. Sidney Pell, who finished with 1,312 career points, talked about her junior guard and her accomplishment.

“Payton as been a special player since she first picked up a basketball,” said Pell. “She is one of the most selfless and humble people I have ever been around on and off the court, which I think makes scoring 1,000 points midway through her junior year even more impressive. She has never been one that cares about personal statistics, she cares about winning. She is so deserving of this accomplishment and everything else she has coming her way in the next few years.”

Fans who want to see Payton Johnson in action this week can do that on Thursday and Friday evenings at the 2022 Holiday Classic, held at West Union High School.