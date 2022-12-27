By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Nary a girls or boys basketball squad in Adams County doesn’t list it as one of their goals for every season. “it” being to win the annual Holiday Classic Tournament to secure bragging rights in the county for another year. This year’s Classic begins tomorrow night (December 29) and finished up with consolation and championship games on Friday, December 30.

A quick look at the teams that will compete in the 2022 Classic.

GIRLS

1. North Adams- The Lady Devils are the clear favorites going into the Classic, as they enter play unbeaten, 9-0 overall with a 6-0 mark in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Again, Coach Rob Davis and his troops have used the combination of stifling defense and a balanced offense to win every outing thus far, including huge conference road wins at Fairfield, Peebles, Lynchburg and Eastern Brown, along with non-conference wins over Batavia, Southeastern and Zane Trace.

Leading Scorers: Keetyn Hupp (16.0), Kenlie Jones (13.4)

Leading Rebounder: Laney Ruckel (5.8)

2. Peebles- The Lady Indians come into the Classic with a record of 6-4 over, 3-3 in conference play. Coach Sidney Pell’s squad will be looking to avenge a loss in last year’s Classic championship contest and are led by 1,000 point scorer, junior point guard Payton Johnson. Besides their trio of SHAC wins over Fayetteville, Ripley and Manchester, the Lady Indians have non-conference victories over Greenfield McClain, Hillsboro and Western Latham.

Leading Scorers: Payton Johnson (24.6, leads SHAC), Caydence Carroll (9.8)

Leading Rebounder: Payton Johnson (7.5)

3. West Union- Under the guidance of head coach Bernie Cropper, the Lady Dragons have admittedly struggled in the 2022 portion of their schedule, standing at 3-8 overall and 1-6 in conference action. The Lady Dragons just haven’t been able to get everyone on all cylinders but have the ability to spring a surprise to an overconfident opponent. The three West Union wins have come over Sciotoville East, Manchester and Northwest.

Leading Scorers: Ashlah Staten (11.0), Olivia Lewis (5.2)

Leading Rebounder: Payton Stapleton (4.5)

4. Manchester- The Lady Hounds and first-year head coach Brandon Hinson are the only winless girls team heading into the Classic. The Lady Hounds are 0-8, 0-6 in the conference. The Manchester girls have struggled since day one on the offensive end of the court, 31 points being their highest single game total to this point. They will match up on Thursday night with West Union, the team they played closest with,a 38-29 defeat back on December 5.

Leading Scorers: Raegan Wikoff (9.2), Ashleigh Dunn (5.0)

Leading Rebounder: Mahayla Brown (7.0)

BOYS

1. North Adams- Coach Nathan Copas has his Green Devils off to a fast 6-1 start to their 2022-23 season, 4-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, that one loss being a disappointing home loss to Fairfield, where the Devils blew a fourth quarter lead. The North Adams offense has revolved around the strong play of the guard trio of Bransyn Copas, Jayce Rothwell and Carson Osborne and will be boosted by the return to the rotation of senior Camden Buttelwerth, who missed the team’s first six games.

Leading Scorers: Bransyn Copas (19.5, leads SHAC), Jayce Rothwell (12.0), Carson Osborne (9.7)

Leading Rebounder: Dillon Ragan (6.7)

2. Peebles- Coach Josh Arey and his Indians come into the 2022 Classic sporting a 3-5 record (0-3 SHAC), not a record that coach or players want but never count out a Peebles team that has a lot of weapons. In their losses this season, the Indians have struggled on the offensive end, scoring no more than 49 points in any of those defeats. You have to think that the Peebles offense could explode at any time and perhaps the Holiday Classic will see that happen. No matter what, you can be assured that a Coach Arey team will never stop competing.

Leading Scorers: Cory Reed (13.4), Mason Sims (11.6)

Leading Rebounder: Mason Sims (5.4)

3. Manchester- Coach Austin Kingsolver will freely admit that his Manchester Greyhounds are a young team still adjusting to the pace of varsity basketball and they will only get better as that experience comes as the season progresses. The Hounds stand at 2-6 (0-4 SHAC), with wins over Portsmouth Clay and East Clinton.

Leading Scorers: Connor Darnell (11.6), Drew Kennedy (9.6), Aaron Lucas (8.3)

Leading Rebounder: Drew Kennedy (5.7)

4. West Union- After a prolonged absence from the coaching ranks, former Manchester head man Jeff Stricklett returns to the sidelines this season as the head coach of the West Union Dragons, inheriting a squad that went winless for only the second time in school history last year. Stricklett and his very varsity-inexperienced troops are still looking for win number one of this season, coming into the Classic with a record of 0-6, 0-3 in conference play. The Dragons played the early part of the season without senior point guard Colby Harover, whose return should bolster the team on both ends. All of the West Union losses have been by double digits and they will look to improve on that as the new year approaches.

Leading Scorers: Billy Flaugher (5.5), Gavin Jarvis (5.0)

Leading Rebounder: GavinJarvis (8.0)

(All statistics are from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference website as of December 26.)

2022 Holiday Classic Schedule:

Thursday, December 29

• 3 p.m.- Peebles vs. Manchester (Girls)

• 4:30 p.m.- Peebles vs. Manchester (Boys)

• 6 p.m.- North Adams vs. West Union (Girls)

• 7:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. West Union (Boys)

Friday, December 30

• 3 p.m.- Girls Consolation Game

• 4:30 p.m.- Boys Consolation Game

• 6 p.m.- Girls Championship Game

• 7:30 p.m.- Boys Championship Game

2021 Classic Championship Games:

Girls- North Adams 50 Peebles 44

Boys- North Adams 51, Peebles 47