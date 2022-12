Submitted by Anna Armstrong

NAHS FFA Reporter

On Tuesday, December 6, 32 members of the North Adams FFA Chapter went to Church 180 to participate in their Adams County Christmas Sharing Program.

This Program is designed to give Christmas gifts to families in need. FFA members wrapped gifts for the program along with sorting through toys and anything else the church needed done.

The members had a great time giving back to the community. What a great way to spread Christmas Cheer!