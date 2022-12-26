By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 for Christmas and Friday, December 30 through Monday, January 2 for New Year’s.

We will not have Storytime on Monday, December 26 or Monday, January 2 at the Manchester Library. Moreover, Storytime days and times for the Manchester Library will change in the new year from Mondays at 11 a.m. to Thursdays at 4 p.m. Join us for our Alligator Storytime on Thursday, January 5 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and the “Itsy Bitsy Spider.” In addition, we will create an Alligator Clothespin Craft and listen to read-aloud stories, including “See You Later, Alligator” by Bobette McCarthy and “Alex Alligator and His Fearsome Jaws” by Paul Flemming.

You are invited to our New Year’s Storytime on Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will do a rhyming activity, create Paper Roll Stamp Fireworks with paint and paper, make Baking Soda and Vinegar Fireworks, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “The Night Before New Year’s” by Natasha Wing and “All Year Round” by Susan B. Katz.

Join us for our Owl Storytime on Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing “The Owl Song,” create a Toilet Paper Roll Owl Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan and “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise.

Bring a friend to our New Year’s Storytime on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Around and About” (ASL poem) and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear;” in addition, we will create a 2023 Poster with paint dobbers, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “P. Bear’s New Year’s Eve Party” by Paul Lewis and “Happy New Year Everywhere” by Arlene Erlbach.

Life just got a little bit sweeter at the library. School-age children, join us after school to partake in crafts and games while you socialize with friends and enjoy snacks. Bring the whole family to Game Night on Wednesday, December 28 at 3:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library for a few rounds of Candy Land. Refreshments will be provided.

The holidays are more fun with you! Join us for our New Year’s Eve After School Program on Thursday, December 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library as we create Take-Home New Year’s Eve Countdown Chains. Additionally, create New Year’s Eve Noise Makers at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the West Union Library.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Happy Holidays!