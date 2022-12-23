News Release

The 2022 Holiday Classic will be held at West Union High School on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30th with four games each day starting at 3 p.m.

Admission each day will be $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens, which is good for all four games.

A schedule of the match ups is listed below. (Please note that times are approximate.)

Thursday December 29

• 3 p.m.- Varsity Girls, Peebles [away] vs Manchester [home]

• 4:30 p.m.- Varsity Boys, Peebles [away] vs Manchester [home]

• 6 p.m.- Varsity Girls, North Adams [away] vs West Union [home]

• 7:30 p.m.- Varsity Boys, North Adams [away] vs West Union [home]

Friday December 30

• 3 p.m.- Girls Consolation Game, Loser of PHS/MHS [away] v.s loser of NAHS/WUHS [home]

• 4:30 p.m.- Boys Consolation Game, Loser of PHS/MHS [away] vs. loser of NAHS/WUHS [home]

• 6 p.m.- Girls Championship Game, winner of PHS/MHS [away] vs. winner of NAHS/WUHS [home]

• 7:30 p.m.- Boys Championship Gam, winner of PHS/MHS [away] vs. winner of NAHS/WUHS [home]