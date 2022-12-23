This week we continue our last story in the series “A Christmas Miracle”. We find Samuel and his family secreted in the false bottom of a wagon being driven by Pony Joe Patton, a well-known conductor on the Underground Railroad. Pony Joe is driving the back roads of Adams County so as not to be detected by slave hunters that might be out on the prowl. When suddenly he hears the sound of horses coming toward them in the distance.

Around the bend five men on horseback appeared. The man in front pulled his horse up next to Pony Joe’s seat. Holding up his lantern, he asked, “What are you doing out at “this time of night?” Pony Joe, “I could ask you the same thing.” We are on official business,” interjects another man. “What you got in that wagon?” asked the first man. The second man climbed down off his horse and starts for the wagon. At the back of the wagon, he lifts up the tailgate and pushes back the straw. He runs his hands over the floor boards of the wagon and pulls on one of the boards to lift it. Just then, Dr. Wickerham in his buggy pulls up along-side of the wagon and asks what is going on. The slave hunter turns and growls back at the doctor and tells him it isn’t any of his business. Dr. Wickerham is quick to reply. “Here now,” says Dr. Wickerham, “You may just want to hear what I have to say!” The man turns full about to face Dr. Wickerham’s buggy and states, “I am sure you have nothing of interest that we would want to hear!” “But I have.” declares Dr. Wickerham. The man yells, “Out with it then, we are in a hurry!” Dr. Wickerham continues, “Didn’t you just recently stop at the Colonel Andrew McIntire farm?” The man on horse-back quickly replies, “Yes, we were there!” “What is that to you?” Dr. Wickerham replies, “Well I just left there and they are all down with the cholera.” “I thought you should know as I am traveling from farm to farm, warning people to stay home and off the roads.” “You had better take this warning and be off with you.”

The faces of the five riders instantly became pale as if all their blood had run to their feet. The second rider’s hands began to shake while he stood behind the wagon. He was back in his saddle and the bunch were headed down the road at top speed before another word could be uttered. Pony Joe took a breath and let out a long sigh. “Wow, that was close.” “Dr. Wickerham you are a life saver for sure.” Dr. Wickerham gave a little nod and smiled. Pony Joe asked, “What about the cholera?” Dr. Wickerham continued to smile, “No outbreaks since this past summer.” “I just thought that little bit of news would keep them away for a while.” Laughing, Pony Joe was off as he wanted to put time and space between him and the riders.

Pony Joe drove to nearly morning before he arrived at the intended destination on “The Ridge”. He pulled the wagon up behind the house. The old Milligan place had been a safe haven on the Underground Railroad for years. It’s location back off the road and with the added concealment of its tall towering trees and underbrush made it an ideal place to secret hideaways. John Milligan and his wife, Jane were well up in age now but they both had a fire in their bellies and hearts that overflowed with the

goodness of God. Pony Joe began to pull back the straw to remove the top boards hiding Samuel’s family. Pony Joe and John helped them climb out of their tight quarters. Pony Joe took care of the introductions and then quickly hurried them into the house.

Once in the house they were taken to a back room and led through a hidden door behind the huge fireplace, up a ladder and into a loft that was the back part of the upstairs attic. Here Jane had placed bedding and food.

Later that day, after Samuel and Liza had eaten and slept, they came down stairs to spend some time in front of the warm fireplace. Jane looked at Samuel and Liza and asked if they knew what day it was. Samuel replied, “No, mam.” “Oh my!” exclaimed Jane, “It’s Christmas eve!” Jane clapped her hands; she was so happy! She told them they had arrived just in time to help celebrate the birth of baby Jesus! Jane had prepared a special meal but before supper they must pray and sing in celebration. Jane sat on the organ bench and played O Come All Ye Faithful as everyone joined into sing. Jane gave Annie a little rag doll and a peppermint candy stick. Baby Eli was given a new quilt as the one he was wrapped in was in total disrepair. Samuel and Liza were both given warm gloves, shoes and heavy coats to keep them warm. The Christmas feast consisted of ham, sweet potatoes, beans, biscuits, gravy and a Christmas pudding with sweet cakes. After supper they all sat around the fire and John read the story of Jesus’s birth from the Bible. Samuel and Liza had never experienced such love! Sameul turned to their benefactors with tears in his eyes. He and Liza wanted to thank them from the bottom of their hearts. Samuel wanted to speak but words would not come, only tears. John and Jane asked if they might be allowed to pray with them and Samuel agreed. John asked Samuel and Liza if they might like to ask Jesus into their hearts. They nodded yes and John quickly led them in the sinner’s prayer. As they finished the prayer, singing could be heard outside the cabin. John quietly slipped to the window but saw no one. He then slowly opened the door and Christmas carols could be heard gently floating through the night air. “Isn’t that just like our Lord!” “He sent His heavenly choir tonight to help us celebrate the birth of His Son and the beautiful lives of Samuel and his family!” Yes, let us all celebrate Jesus, the Christmas Miracle!