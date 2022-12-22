Lyle William Gorman, 78, passed away on December 5, 2022 at SOMC Hospice facility in Portsmouth. He was born February 20, 1944 in Pioneer Village, Ohio to Gladys June Champion, who proceeded him in death.

He is survived by his daughters Amy and Tracy; grandchildren Will, Sean, Mario and Lydia; brother Richard Gorman (Jane); nephew Bryan; and dear cousin Irene Jones Rice.

As a young athlete, Lyle developed a lifelong health and fitness routine of lifting weights, remarkably up to the day he became ill. Lyle was a history buff, and was especially fond of Early American and Native American History. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hiking with his family, and his daughters fondly recall their red canoe strapped to the top of the family’s Volkswagen Beetle on camping weekends. He had an excellent memory, and could recall a variety of abstract facts and figures throughout his life.

He was a certified massage therapist by trade and traveled the East Coast and Midwest working for the YMCA.

He will be fondly remembered as a nurturing and kind father, friend, and brother.

Private services were held by the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union served the family.