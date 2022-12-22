Collaboration leads to Adams Lake Park Rehabilitation

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“It can be done!” A sign in Holly Johnson’s Adams County Economic and Community Development Director office encourages those she meets with an affirmative message. Debbie Ryan, Coordinator for the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program, echoes that sentiment and wants the Adams County community to know that creating healthy communities is a collaborative goal supported by a group of movers and shakers. Ryan Stump of ODNR is one of those champions.

Stump explained that Adams Lake, their joint project, is considered a satellite park. ODNR manages the park as part of their Shawnee region. Johnson said they had a positive working relationship with ODNR on past projects and that rapport continues.

The Adams County Commissioners, Economic and Community Development, Health & Wellness, ODNR, GE. The Landbank, Robert’s Paving, and a private donor are part of a team working to make Adams Lake a premiere spot of recreation and leisure.

Ryan explains, “Every year, I have to write a work plan with the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) grant through the Ohio Department of Health.” The money comes from the CDC (federal), and the ODH (state) manages and distributes to counties. Adams County has this grant that is on a five-year cycle. Ryan clarifies that she must develop a new work plan yearly. The grant focuses on creating areas for physical activity and access to healthy foods. Ryan continued, “We get a prescriptive list every year that is evidenced based strategies we can work on. One of the items on that list is parks – either to create a new park or rehab an old park.”

Johnson received many calls from the public saying, “West Union needs a park.” The existing park was different from what they wanted. And folks using Adams Lake communicated that they wished to have “more life into it.”

Ryan and Johnson agree that the wheels started turning. They decided to shoot for a big long-term project. On their radar was connecting the village of West Union by a path to Adams Lake. Once they received the $5000 donation for the Storybook Trail, it seemed clear to rehabilitate Adams Lake Park.

As part of her plan, Ryan held a community forum to determine the community wish list for a park. Items high on the list were a basketball court, repaving the walking path, new playground equipment, archery, disc golf tees, and a handicap accessible swing. The team is working on granting every wish. The paved walking path, Storybook Trail, sidewalk and wheelchair swing pad, and some new playground equipment are complete, and other items will finish in early 2023. A portion of the Landbank allows for community projects, so they purchased the handicap accessible swing that Johnson describes as “amazing.” ODNR will install the swing with GE volunteers pouring the cement that was paid for by the CHC grant. The Landbank is also paying for the 60×94 basketball court. Johnson said, “Not one of us is going to take ownership of this, but all of Adams County is going to own it.”

Adams Lake will also be home to the new Adams County Welcome Center. Johnson announced, “This time next year, you’re going to have flushable bathrooms at Adams Lake, and that’s high on everybody’s wish list.” She continued, “Opening it up to the public is what you want, and since West Union doesn’t have a park – this is their park.”

The $500 million grant coming to Appalachia, known to many as the “Big Grant,” will help with the connection path from West Union High School to Logans Lane, down over the hill to the backside of Adams Lake, Johnson said, “We need to have an A to a B.” She continued, “It’s to be able to make sure that people can safely walk to that park or bike, skateboard – that they can safely get there.”

Ryan couldn’t say enough good things about their partners in this venture. She said, “They couldn’t have been better.” Johnson said, “We’ll have much of this implemented next year.” Ryan piggybacked, “From the perspective of CHC in the playground renovation, which included the walking path, it’s done. Until we do the basketball court that the Landbank is paying for.”

The clear message is, “Come to Adams Lake and use the park.” It’s a beautiful spot with plenty of things to do. West Union needed a park for community members to enjoy, and ODNR was willing and ready to turn Adams Lake into the fun and functional place it is now becoming. Ryan said, “It’s gorgeous – a beautiful place that people need to be more aware of.”

Keep a lookout for a 2023 Health and Wellness Day at Adams Park. Ryan announces her hope to get school children to visit the park for a field trip. And then, the brainstorming begins. It’s easy to see how this group makes things happen. Federal, State, County, corporate and private partners all working together. Never doubt the determination of like-minded folks like the Adams Lake Park team. If they say, “it can be done,” count on it!