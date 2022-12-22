As we prepare for the arrival of Winter Storm Elliott, a total of 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and support personnel are ready to respond and restore power should outages occur. Our meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for a major winter storm throughout our service territory, with Western Ohio anticipated to be the hardest hit.

With dangerously cold temperatures expected, we are continuing to stress the importance of preparedness for all customers in the event of power outages. Due to the nature of the emergency restoration processes and expected weather conditions, AEP Ohio cannot assure priority restoration for life-support customers. We strongly urge you to have either a backup power source or an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.

Poor road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay restoration efforts — potentially causing multi-day outages for those who lose power.

Updates will continue throughout the weather event at AEPOhio.com and through other communication channels.

STORM & POWER OUTAGE FAQS

What does it mean when AEP Ohio says they are assessing storm damage?

For customers without power, they may see an outage status of “assessing” on the mobile app, outage map or through text alerts for the first 24-48 hours after the storm or longer. Depending on the severity of the damage and accessibility, a detailed assessment of the damage can be time-consuming — especially in more rural areas where terrain and residual storm conditions and strong winds may make it more difficult to reach and repair damaged equipment. Once crews have completed their assessment, customers can expect to receive an updated estimated restoration time.

Does the electrical system have capacity to support increased power needs during this inclement weather?

It’s hard to anticipate the exact impact these impending weather conditions will have on our system. At this time, we project to have enough capacity for our customers’ needs.

Does AEP Ohio do anything to help reduce power outages ahead of storms?

AEP Ohio has a comprehensive, year-round tree maintenance program to manage trees and brush that grow near or around our power lines and equipment.

Additionally, from installing new smart technology, equipment and poles to upgrading and expanding the electric grid, we’re continually working to improve reliability for our customers across Ohio.

WARMING CENTERS & SHELTERS

As local organizations begin to establish warming centers and shelters, additional details and locations can be found on AEPOhio.com/OutageMap as they become available.

STAY CONNECTED

To receive the latest alerts and information, customers should:

Sign up for text alerts: AEPOhio.com/Alerts

Download the AEP Ohio mobile app: AEPOhio.com/App

Visit AEPOhio.com throughout the duration of the event, including AEPOhio.com/OutageMap

Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook and Twitter

CONTINUED REMINDERS: STORM PREPAREDNESS & SAFETY TIPS

As the winter weather approaches, one of the most important things customers can do is make plans and prepare for what you’ll do if there’s a power outage.

Assemble or refresh an emergency kit that includes (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, fully charged portable chargers, blankets, extra cash and maps of your area.

Develop an emergency preparedness plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage, factoring in any planned holiday travel. Also, contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have a medical condition — and don’t forget to include your pets in your planning.

Stay away from any downed wires and report any hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app, call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.