Overcomes bleak predictions with loads of determination and support

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adam Fulton from West Union graduated from Morehead State University on Sunday, December 11. Rick and Judy Fulton are proud parents like most parents who have a child graduate college, but their gratification comes from more than a college diploma. Adam’s life journey has been a series of challenges, but the Fultons faced and fought the challenges and helped Adam become his own best advocate. Adam has Autism Spectrum Disorder, but with the support of his family, friends, and educators, he has navigated the obstacles of the condition successfully. He is preparing himself for his next chapter.

Judy describes Adam’s entry into the world as difficult. Following his traumatic birth, Judy describes the first three years of Adam’s development as “perfect,” with all the typical developmental strides of walking and talking. Then at age three, she said, “The talking stopped – all of a sudden, he stopped talking.” Of course, Mom was concerned, and she began diving into research as to why.

During a discussion with a colleague, Judy learned about a child diagnosed with Autism. She researched the disorder and discovered the symptoms coincided with what Adam presented. They put Adam in speech therapy and then enrolled him in early preschool. Judy said, “Vicki Rhonemus was his preschool teacher, and she was phenomenal.” During a conference with Rhonemus, Judy asked if she thought Adam had Autism. Judy shared that Rhonemus was gentle but recommended he get evaluated.

The Fulton’s pediatrician referred them to Children’s Hospital and six months of evaluations followed. Rick said, “That’s when the doctor told us, ‘Don’t expect much from him. He’ll probably never live on his own, and at some point, he will probably have to live in a group home.’ The kid was four years old – it was a kick in the gut.” Judy questioned the diagnosis, asking if perhaps it could be Asperger’s, but the doctor explained the speech delay was categorized as Autism.

The Fultons describe leaving the room, grabbing onto one another, and sobbing. And then prayed and continued to pray for years to come. Rick shared that Judy absorbed herself in research and resources, educating herself as much as possible. Rhonemus, Adam’s preschool teacher, was involved and helped immensely. Throughout his school years, Adam had interventionists who assisted him as necessary.

Adam’s Individual Education Plan (IEP) was a crucial tool for him in school. Judy calls the IEP his “saving grace because you can change it anytime you want.” Judy said, “I’m the mother – I know my child, and I know what he needs.”

Adam started with a strict schedule and loads of structure, following a daily chart. Eventually, he didn’t need it. Judy said, “He’s still very structured. He’s not somebody that really likes surprises, but he’s changed.” She looks at Adam, “He’s more flexible, aren’t you?” He agrees. Rick adds, “What’s neat about this whole thing is every step, you see him evolve.”

Judy and Rick made a pact to always say “yes,” when Adam wanted to try a new opportunity. Rick spent much of his career overseas and thought it was most important for Adam to engage in any sport he wished to try.

“Football wasn’t good,” stated Adam, but his mom describes the sport as an epic turning point for him. Adam stuck out the season, although he hated the uniform that made him feel claustrophobic. One practice, he was tackled by a large boy who shoved Adam’s face in the mud. Judy explained that it was a crucial day because Adam reacted to the tackle unlike other players, and he realized that his Autism made him different. He wanted to learn more about the disorder, so he started studying the subject. He could then explain to people what he needed and why his brain worked distinctively. Judy said, “He started being his own interventionist.”

Adam was and still is somewhat of a loner because he keeps his tribe small. However, he has overcome many tics and is a confident young man who can address a crowd and achieve notable accomplishments. During high school, Adam was president of his Sophomore class, received an Outstanding Student Award, and succeeded in obtaining the high honor of Eagle Scout.

When his senior year rolled around, Adam said, “I knew my old world was about to end, and now I need to think of the new world. I needed to figure out what can I do – what could I do for my future?” Adam contemplated what made him happy, and the answer was in his Lego collections. He said, “I love building them and playing with them.” He decided to pursue a degree in Engineering.

Following a summer bridge program, Adam started at Shawnee State University in the fall, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. In his second year, he decided to change his major to Civil Engineering and transferred to Morehead State in Kentucky.

The change meant Adam would be on his own, living in a dorm and experiencing college life on campus. And on December 11, Adam wore his cap and gown and graduated from college. Judy said, “College, it’s all him. He did it all on his own.”

What’s next? Adam said, “Next – find a job.” He’s applying and said he’s “looking everywhere.” While he’d like to stay close to home, relocation is not off the table.

The Fultons think it’s vital for anyone suspecting their child has Autism to get them evaluated. Judy explained that parents should not ignore it. She said, “They’re not doing their child any service at all.” Also, they encourage allowing your child to explore and learn about their disability. Judy said, “You can’t shelter them.”

Judy concluded, “When you get a diagnosis like Autism, you think it’s very traumatic and devastating. But we would not take him any other way. This (Autism) isn’t a disability – it’s a part of who he is. He is a fantastic human, and he has a love for people. He’s very personable, cares about things, and he’s a lot of fun. We wouldn’t change things differently to what it is now.”

Adam explained, “I feel like I was a loner when I was a kid. If someone led, then I would follow. I never stepped up because I always realized that I had limits. When I first realized I have Autism Spectrum Disorder, I researched it. I understand it and trying to overcome it.” He continued, “I’ve gone beyond the limits of what people expect for someone who has Autism. I’m able to imagine things. There’s nothing else that can stop me.”