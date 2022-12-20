On the road, North Adams downs Eastern Brown 37-31

Showing up big time in crunch time, North Adams junior point guard Kenlie Jones hit eight consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Devils hold on and defeat rival Eastern Brown 37-31 on December 17. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Just like Simon Kenton and the Indians, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils have successfully run the gauntlet. Though an entire village of Native Americans was not beating them with sticks and stones, it must have felt like it at times for the North Adams girls. Their first seven games included Southern Hills Athletic Conference road games at Fairfield, Peebles, Lynchburg and Eastern Brown and the Lady Devils have come through the storm unscathed as of last Saturday night, winners of their first seven outings of the 2022-23 campaign.

Last Saturday night was a rare Saturday night conference girls game and it was one that fans in two counties anticipate as soon as they see the schedule. The Lady Devils made the trip across county lines to match up with probably their biggest rival in recent years, the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, who came into the contest with just one loss, that an SHAC tilt with Fairfield. North Adams and Eastern meet each other twice very regular season and have also found themselves paired up in district and regional tournament action, so the atmosphere was electric again on Saturday night before a packed house.

The game turned out to be just what everyone in attendance knew it would be- a low-scoring defensive struggle that would come down to who could make the most plays in the final minutes. On Saturday night, that turned out to be the visiting Lady Devils, who on a poor shooting night, managed to come up incredibly clutch from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to rally for a 37-31 victory. In that final quarter, North Adams won the game from the free throw line, hitting an impressive 10 of 11 from the stripe, including a perfect 8 for 8 in high-pressure situations from junior point guard Kenlie Jones.

“We knew defense would be the key,” said Coach Davis in his C103 postgame interview. “We didn’t rebound as well as I wanted but we have struggled with that recently. We knew the game would be physical and that we’d have to be physical. Overall, I couldn’t be more pleased with our girls.”

“Our numbers are down this year so everyone has to be ready to play and understand their role and if we do that we’ll be successful.”

From the opening tip, both offenses struggled mightily after the Lady Warriors got a put back bucket from Sarah Clark on their opening possession. North Adams didn’t score until the 6:33 mark, tying the game on a layup by Katelynn Boerger and then later taking a 4-3 lead on a basket by Harlee Brand. The Eastern offense went scoreless over the first quarter’s final six minutes plus, while the Lady Devils managed buckets from Keetyn Hupp and a coast to coast score from Kenlie Jones to lead 8-3 after one period.

Points were still at a premium throughout the second stanza. A minute in, Eastern’s Rylee Leonard hit a long three-pointer to pull her team within two, answered a minute later when Jones drove the lane through traffic and score to make it 10-6. Then both teams hit a two-minute drought, broken when Tatum Grooms hit from short range to put the Lady Devils up by six, but the visitors would go scoreless over the first half’s final 3:16. In that span, the Lady Warriors reeled off eight straight, including back to back treys from Leonard and by halftime, the home team had turned a deficit into a lead, on top 14-12 at the break.

Eastern opened the second half with Leonard sinking two free throws but that was followed by the Lady Devils scoring seven straight to reclaim the lead at 19-16. A Jones three-pointer with 1:38 left in the third quarter gave North Adams a 23-19 advantage but as always, the resilient Lady Warriors got a basket from Clark and a Leonard free throw to narrow the gap to a single point as the final quarter began.

In an odd final period, only four field goals were made, the rest of the points, 15 combined, came from the charity stripe. A McKenzie Dotson three-ball opened the scoring and gave the lead back to Eastern, but just as quickly, North Adams’ Laney Ruckel drove the lane, scored, was fouled, and hit the free throw to put the Lady Devils up one. Three Clark free throws in two trips to the line flipped the scoreboard again but that Eastern lead vanished when Jones hit two from the line, Brand his a short baseline jumper and and Jones drained two more freebies to put her team up 33-29 with 1:45 to go.

The parade of trips to the line continued with Eastern’s Clark converting a pair but the Devils hung on to the ball for over 40 seconds until Jones was fouled again with 49.6 seconds left and she calmly sank both to make it 35-31. The Lady Warriors could not get one to fall on their end and Jones was fouled again with 19.7 ticks remaining and again was perfect from the stripe, putting in the final two points in an exciting 37-31 win for the Lady Devils.

Kenlie Jones led the winners in scoring with 15 points, 8 of those coming from the foul line in the final quarter. Harlee Brand added 7, Keetyn Hupp 6 and Laney Ruckel 5, but Ruckel’s biggest contributions came on the defensive end where she smothered Eastern’s top scorer coming in, Rylee Leonard. The Lady Devils hit 16 of 22 free throws in pulling out the huge conference win.

“Kenlie has been shooting the ball well for us and handling the ball well and she is so quick and a tough kid,” said Coach Davis. “Laney did a great job on Leonard tonight with the the help of her teammates on screens and such, but she just plays so hard and sits down and guards.”

Sarah Clark led the Lady Warriors with 15 points, with Leonard adding 12.

The road got no easier for Coach Davis and his troops as they came back Monday, at least at home this time, to face the Lynchburg Lady Mustangs, who were picked preseason to win the SHAC big school division, but who have already dropped four conference contests. The Lady Devils will head into Christmas break after hosting Zane Trace in non-conference play on Tuesday, December 20.

Lady Devils 37

Lady Warriors 31

North Adams

8 4 10 15 —37

Eastern Brown

3 11 9 8 — 31

N. Adams (37): Grooms 1 0-2 2, Boerger 1 0-0 2, Hupp 1 4-7 6, Ruckel 1 3-3 5, Brand 3 1-2 7, Jones 3 8-8 15, Team 10 16-22 37.

E. Brown (31): Dotson 1 1-2 4, Leonard 3 3-4 12, Litziner 0 0-2 0, Clark 4 7-10 15, Team 8 11-18 31.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (1)- Jones 1

E. Brown (4)- Leonard 3, Dotson 1