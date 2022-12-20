Adams County Waste & Recycling will be closed Saturday December 23 and Monday December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Located just four miles east of West Union on Trefz Road, the Adams County Waste & Recycling facility provides residents a local opportunity to get rid of garbage and their recyclables at one location. Adams County Waste & Recycling is an Adams County facility and is operated by Adams Brown Recycling.

Garbage disposal costs .08 cents per pound, and a variety of recyclables are accepted, including aluminum, copper, car batteries, cardboard, newspaper, junk mail, magazines, books, plastic bottles jars and jugs, glass bottles, steel food cans and other steel items, and more.

Call (937) 544-2650 for more information.