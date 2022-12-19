Our precious mother, Elaine Carroll VonderBrink, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren who were the light of her life. Elaine was born December 27, 1964 in West Union, Ohio to the late Leonard Hupp and June (Shearer) and Gary Downs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Hupp.

Survivors include three daughter,s Brandi Williams and Ty of Piketon, Ohio, Heather DeAtley and Chris Spires of Sardinia, Ohio and Ashley Fuchs and Shane of West Union, Ohio; grandchildren, Landon and Anna Williams, Caylen Applegate, Tucker Ruble, Marissa and Parker Spires and Zoey, Archer and Quintin Fuchs; and special friend Bub of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.