From the National Institute on Aging – Cold Weather Safety for Older Adults Part 3

What Are the Warning Signs of Hypothermia? – Sometimes it is hard to tell if a person has hypothermia. Look for clues. Is the house very cold? Is the person not dressed for cold weather? Is the person speaking slower than normal and having trouble keeping his or her balance?

Watch for the signs of hypothermia in yourself, too. You might become confused if your body temperature gets very low. Talk to your family and friends about the warning signs so they can look out for you.

Early signs of hypothermia:

· Cold feet and hands

· Puffy or swollen face

· Pale skin

· Shivering (in some cases the person with hypothermia does not shiver)

· Slower than normal speech or slurring words

· Acting sleepy

· Being angry or confused

Later signs of hypothermia:

· Moving slowly, trouble walking, or being clumsy

· Stiff and jerky arm or leg movements

· Slow heartbeat

· Slow, shallow breathing

· Blacking out or losing consciousness

Call 9-1-1 right away if you think someone has warning signs of hypothermia. What to do after you call 9-1-1:

· Try to move the person to a warmer place.

· Wrap the person in a warm blanket, towels, or coats—whatever is handy. Even your own body warmth will help. Lie close, but be gentle.

· Give the person something warm to drink, but avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, such as regular coffee.

· Do not rub the person’s legs or arms.

· Do not try to warm the person in a bath.

· Do not use a heating pad.

Is There Help for My Heating Bills?

If you are having a hard time paying your heating bills, there are some resources that might help. Contact the National Energy Assistance Referral service at 1-866-674-6327 (TTY 1-866-367-6228) or email the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) project to get information about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

If your home doesn’t have enough insulation, contact your state or local energy agency or the local power or gas company. They may be able to give you information about weatherizing your home. This can help keep heating bills down. These agencies and companies may also have special programs for people who have a limited income and qualify for help paying the heating bill. Your local Area Agency on Aging, senior center, or social service agency may have information on these programs.

